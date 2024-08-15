‘They’ve All Been As Advertised’: Steelers Are Pleased With Trajectory Of Young O-Linemen

For the first time since the 1996 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected an offensive tackle in the first round when they drafted Broderick Jones in 2023. That, along with the signing of OG Isaac Seumalo in free agency and the drafting of Spencer Anderson in the seventh round was just the start of the offensive line overhaul. Fast forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers used a first-, second-, and fourth-round pick to complete the youth movement along the offensive line.

One of the big reasons for the renewed focus on the offensive line is the leadership in the front office. General manager Omar Khan took over the draft responsibilities in 2023 and assistant GM Andy Weidl was in charge of setting the draft board. Weidl came from Philadelphia, which has built its team in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Weidl was asked during a Thursday press conference if he is satisfied with the direction of the offensive line.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’re building it,” Weidl said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We talk about physical, tough players. Guys that fit Arthur [Smith’s] scheme, number one. Being aligned with the coaches. Guys that have explosive power. Guys that have maturity to them. They love to compete. I think the guys we brought in, they all have that. They’re athletic, they tested well. They have a certain mentality to ’em and they provide range for our team.

“I think this group is gonna grow together – the guys we’ve got in the last two years. And we’re excited where they’re going and the direction that they’re heading.”

All of the traits that he mentioned about the offensive linemen they added are very much in line with what Steelers scout Zach Crockett described during an offseason episode of The Standard. They need to be able to play ball, but the Steelers ultimately want the players to be tough, mature, and have an endless drive for competition.

Each of the recent draft picks along the line have demonstrated these traits in various ways. Troy Fautanu didn’t let the coaching staff know he was hurt until he asked for a knee brace because he wanted to keep competing in the preseason opener, as one example.

The starting configuration for Week 1 of the regular season is still up in the air. But I can say with certainty that next year’s version will look much different. There is a really good chance that Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, and Troy Fautanu will all be starting in Week 1 next year. Add Spencer Anderson, and the Steelers may have their starting five of the next two or three seasons all on the roster right now.

Weidl was asked specifically if Fautanu has performed as expected throughout training camp.

“They all are, they’ve all been as advertised,” Weidl said. “So far, we’ve been really happy with where they are and where they’re heading.”

The 2024 offense in Pittsburgh will go as the offensive line goes. The run-first approach that Arthur Smith is likely to take as the coordinator will only work if the line can execute the blocking scheme. And in the passing game, they are blocking for two quarterbacks who hold onto the ball the longest of anyone in the league. The offensive linemen have their work cut out for them if they hope to keep Wilson and Fields upright.

If the offensive line can play up to the investment level made in that unit, the sky is the limit for this team.