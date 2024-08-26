The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Preseason Finale, Monday Transactions, Final 53-Man Roster Predictions & More

Season 15, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the early Monday morning transactions that the Pittsburgh Steelers made as they start trimming their roster down to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon. None of the early cuts were surprising but one of them did produce a little bit of dead money.

The Steelers wrapped up their 2024 preseason on Saturday with a road loss to the Detroit Lions, so Alex and I recap that contest. We discuss what stuck out overall in that last preseason game, the play of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and much more. We discuss the injuries to come out of the last preseason game and players who seemingly helped and hurt their causes against the Lions.

With the Steelers required to set their initial 53-man active roster by Tuesday afternoon, Alex and I go over our final predictions as to what we both think it will look like. We go over each position group in this show and discuss the hardest choices that we had to make. We also discuss the likelihood of the Steelers adding a few outside players to the team prior to traveling to their first regular-season game of 2024.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Preseason Finale Recap, Monday Transactions, Final 53-Man Roster Predictions & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3640856650

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 15 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n