The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Initial 53-Man Roster, Potential Outside Adds, Cash-Spending Outlook & More

Season 15, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the initial 2024 53-man roster that the Pittsburgh Steelers established on Tuesday as they trimmed down from 91 players. We go through each position group and discuss the few relatively surprising players who made the initial 53-man roster and what possibly led to those decisions.

Will the Steelers make any roster changes via outside additions before Week 1? We discuss the possibility of that happening and go over a list of potential fits for the Steelers. We also spend some time discussing the strongest and weakest position groups the Steelers have right now and also talk some about the gunner situation on special teams.

The Steelers will begin to establish their initial practice squad on Wednesday so we discuss a few players who might land on that unit. We also talk about one veteran running back who was cut by another team and is expected to be on that 16-man unit.

With the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster now set, Alex and I discuss their cash-spending outlook for 2024. We also discuss the cap situation until the Rule of 51 officially ends. How much more cash spending will take place before Week 1 and are there contract extensions forthcoming? Alex and I have that discussion during this show as well.

This 75-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

