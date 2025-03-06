Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollino: I am in RB mode for watching 2024 games and have two guys I really like. I wanted to see if you have opinions on either one yet.

DJ Giddens-Kansas St.

Kaleb Johnson-Iowa

If we sign or trade for a #2 WR prior to the draft, what’s your confidence level we draft a RB before a WR?

Alex: I didn’t write the report on either and haven’t studied much on Giddens, though I know some draftniks really like him. Kaleb Johnson seems like the right profile of back the team could target. Still has size but more explosiveness and big-play ability. So he could certainly be on the team’s radar in say, the third round, and that would a lot of sense.

If they add a starting-caliber No. 2 WR in free agency, I’d be highly confident RB will get drafted before WR…assuming they don’t re-sign Harris or sign a decent-money back in free agency, of course.

Prima Ballerina:

What is more likely:

1. Tomlin is chewing CBD gummies during games…

or

2. Tomlin is listening to Quentin Tarantino soundtracks and not the booth?

Alex: Always giving me the tough questions, PB…

I’ll go with No. 2. Maybe he’s a big Inglourious Basterds fan.

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alox! Due to his unfortunate injury last year, any chance that James Daniels comes back to the Steelers on a reduced contract? Regardless of who starts at RG, him or McCormick, having Daniels back would give the Steelers good depth on the IOL. Or, is Daniels going to get a big deal in FA?

Alex: The injury probably increased Daniels’ odds of a return because it dramatically reduces his price tag. And he may take weeks/months to sign as he continues to rehab and get healthy. But it still sounds like the team is moving on.

He’ll probably take a one-year deal for say, $5-6 million, and show he’s healthy before he tries to cash in on the big-money deal he would’ve gotten had it not been for the Achilles tear. Really unfortunate to have happen to a good dude.

Aaron Baker: Art Rooney said he would like to have a Quarterback room filled with guys with similar skill sets. If they sign Fields, I can see them picking up a Milroe or maybe even a Shough. If they re-sign Wilson, where can we find more 5ft 10 guys that can’t escape pressure from the pocket and have decreasing arm strength?

Alex: I wouldn’t draft based off skillsets. If you’re using a high pick on a prospect, Day One or Day Two, you can’t get too caught up in that. You gotta draft the best QB. Otherwise, you’re potentially missing out on talent. That “rule” has validity but it applies to the veteran backup spot/starter. The true No. 2. The Tyler Huntley to a Lamar Jackson type. It’s not how I would dictate using a Top 100 pick on the position.

Plus, Shough isn’t like Fields. Shough is more like Wilson. A taller version, albeit. But they are best working from the pocket with a little, not a lot, of mobility.

Danatural08: Hi Alex, I have 2 different questions for you:

– If the Steelers didn’t formally meet with a player at the combine, does that mean scratch him off my hopeful draft pick list, or do they sometimes not meet with guys at the combine, but then host them at the facility?

– Regarding Round 1 of the draft, who are 2 or 3 guys that stand out to you that if they slipped, you would be willing to trade up to select? Guessing the trade would be up to #16, which would require their 3rd & 5th round picks in addition to their 1st.

Alex: No, I wouldn’t do that. First, we only know 30 of the allotted 45 formals. So there’s still one-third unknown. Two, they didn’t hold formals with most of the guys they met with at the Senior Bowl (though Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was an exception). They already met them in Mobile so no need to “waste” a formal to meet again at Indy where you’re limited.

So no, I wouldn’t use the Combine as the sole pass/fail way to evaluate things.

Good question on No. 2. I don’t know if I have built up such a list yet. The Shedeur Sanders convo is interesting if he gets past No. 9 (Saints) like Dave and I talked about on the podcast yesterday. Similar to when Fields began to slip in 2021.

I’m not sure if there’s going to be a great trade-up candidate. Maybe a CB? A Will Johnson from Michigan? But I’m not seeing a name who screams trade up for if they go out and add a WR and CB in free agency. RB is deep, d-line is deep. They don’t need an offensive lineman. I’m sure some will argue TE Tyler Warren but that only is something I would consider if he falls to 21 and even then, I’d probably pass.

I’m still working things out but I don’t think this is the year to move up. The number of blue-chip prospects just aren’t here like past classes and the QB class isn’t strong enough to push the other positions down like last year, which is how Fautanu fell into Pittsburgh’s laps (and they did make some calls to move up).