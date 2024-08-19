The Terrible Podcast — Recapping Steelers’ Preseason Game Against Bills, Injuries, Backup Center, Broderick Jones & More

Season 15, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the notable injuries that the Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with on the heels of their second preseason game of 2024 on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills.

We go over the injury statuses of OL Nate Herbig (rotator cuff) and RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) this morning and how long it is speculated that both might be sidelined. We also talk about the players held out of the Saturday night preseason game against the Bills and the other players who sustained more minor injuries during that contest.

With rookie C Zach Frazier now expected to be the team’s starter, Alex and I discuss what the Steelers’ plan might be when it comes to his possible backup to start the season. We go over the various internal options and speculate if the team might sign someone from the outside. We also wonder if Herbig has now played his last snap in a Steelers uniform and if the time might adjust his 2024 contract amount should he indeed wind up being sidelined for an exceptionally long time.

After going through the health of the Steelers, Alex and I get into our full breakdown of the Steelers’ preseason loss on Saturday night to the Bills. We start on the offensive side of the football by going over the play of QB Russell Wilson and QB Justin Fields on Saturday night. We talk about the good and the bad we saw from each, if the pecking order on the depth chart should now change, and if we truly learned anything really valuable from that loss to the Bills. We also spend time going over the late-game missed connection on a deep pass from Fields to WR T.J. Luther that should have been a touchdown.

Second-year T Broderick Jones had a poor outing against the Bills so that obviously has Alex and I concerned with the regular season quickly approaching. We discuss the Jones right arm issue and if there is a good chance he’s not a starter to open the 2024 regular season.

Alex and I then discuss the performances of several other offensive players from the Saturday night loss to the Bills. We mix in a lot of snap count totals as well as part of this discussion.

After thoroughly breaking down the Saturday night play from the Steelers’ offense, Alex and I switch over to do the same for the defensive unit. While the defensive tape was a lot more enjoyable, there were still some negative things to go over on that side of the football. We go over which players on defense helped their cause Saturday night.

We spend a little time later in the show discussing our special teams takeaways from the preseason loss to the Bills to put a wrap on the game recap.

This 108-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

