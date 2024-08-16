Stephen A. Smith Says Russell Wilson Should Only Start If Steelers Land Brandon Aiyuk

It’s been a fiery debate all offseason. Should Justin Fields or Russell Wilson be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is weighing in with a bit of a different take.

First, let’s get the elephant out of the room. Smith is riding with Fields as the Steelers’ starter come Week 1 of the season. However, he’s not opposed to Wilson taking the reins on the condition that the Steelers land Brandon Aiyuk in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

“If the Pittsburgh Steelers get their hands on Brandon Aiyuk from San Francisco…,” Smith said on Friday’s episode of First Take. “I’m gonna look at it from that standpoint and I’m gonna say, ‘Okay, Russell Wilson can thrive because with [Pat] Freiermuth, with Aiyuk, with [George] Pickens, with Najee Harris out of the backfield Russell Wilson can do some things.”

Smith’s theoretical offense headlined by Aiyuk has been something fans, and I’m sure Wilson himself, have dreamed about all offseason. Unfortunately, signs are beginning to point back to Aiyuk staying with the 49ers.

Assuming the Steelers don’t make a corresponding move for a star-level receiver if Aiyuk does signed a contract extension with San Francisco, Smith favors Fields for his ability to lift the floor of the offense thanks to his athletic abilities. Smith went as far to say that Wilson doing Field-esque “freelancing” is exactly what the team must avoid.

“If you only have Pickens and you don’t get your hands on Aiyuk and you’re reliant upon the improvisational skills of a Russell Wilson, although he has them, I believe he has lost a step,” Smith said. “I believe he has lost a zip. I believe that Justin Fields is on the come up and he’ll be able to capitalize off that more so than a Russell Wilson at this stage and point in his career.”

Diminishing skills or not, Smith’s logic seems to be rooted in that he believes Wilson is a more accurate passer while Fields has more athletic ability. Hence why if there’s a better supporting cast to feed the ball, Wilson should be the starter and if there isn’t, Fields would take that role.

Tomlin seemingly disagrees with Smith, naming Wilson the preseason starter in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. With only a few weeks left until the season, it’s safe to say that Smith, a noted Steelers fan, is hoping Aiyuk ends up in Pittsburgh.