Rapoport: 49ers And Steelers ‘Have A Deal On A Potential Trade’ For Brandon Aiyuk (Updates)

Things are starting to move rather quickly in the Brandon Aiyuk saga.

Just as it appeared that the 49ers and Aiyuk were close to reconciling and moving toward a potential long-term deal, it now appears that Aiyuk could be moving on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, based on a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the 49ers and Steelers “have a deal on a potential trade, and Pittsburgh is in a good place on an Aiyuk long-term contract. It will all come down to San Francisco signing off on the deal.”

Update on Brandon Aiyuk:

— The Steelers and #49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it's done.

— SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn't accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZepVTfv4Nj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

Rapoport’s tweet Tuesday afternoon matches the comments that colleague Mike Garafolo made Monday night on NFL Network’s “The Insiders.” He stated that if the Niners wanted to trade Aiyuk, a deal with the Steelers would be done in seconds, implying that things are already in place.

Of course, there is still the possibility that the 49ers could come to an agreement with Aiyuk on an extension. But after reportedly making a new offer to Aiyuk, the 49ers have not come to an agreement with Aiyuk, leaving things in a bit of a wait-and-see mode.

UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): NFL Insider Josina Anderson is reporting that the Steelers believe the deal is done on their side and that they are just waiting for San Francisco to approve the trade.

Anderson added that one source told here “it’s a waiting game.”

Adding what I'm hearing: My understanding is the #Steelers believe an agreement is currently* complete on their* end– and "has been" for an unspecified period now–to trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk, but that the organization is still waiting for final approvals from the #49ers, per… pic.twitter.com/ZuamdAI3Ai — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 13, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday that he heard the Steelers offered Aiyuk “around $28 million” on a long-term deal. That is roughly $4 million lower than what the New England Patriots offered before backing out of the trade talks after Aiyuk reportedly didn’t want to sign there. It is more than the $26 million that the 49ers reportedly offered Aiyuk earlier in the offseason.

Since the saga really started to kick into gear, Aiyuk’s preferred destination has always been the Steelers. He reportedly rebuffed offers from the Patriots and Browns, whom reportedly had trades in place with the 49ers. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini then reported Tuesday morning that Aiyuk “hasn’t been the easiest to deal with” in contract negotiations.

Now, it appears that things are starting to get closer and closer to a resolution, which could land Aiyuk in Pittsburgh, something that Rapoport and Garafolo both said last week they believed the “eventual outcome” would be.

That “eventual outcome” appears to be moving closer and closer to happening, which would be a major haul for the Steelers.

The Steelers have been interested in Aiyuk dating back to the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, the Steelers reportedly believed they had a trade in place for a 49ers wide receiver before things fell apart at the last minute. Since then, the Steelers have held out some hope and have continued to talk with the 49ers.

Pittsburgh has had a need for another wide receiver opposite George Pickens since trading Diontae Johnson and not adequately replacing him. Much of the attention has focused on Aiyuk, who has played a part in that all offseason long.

Aiyuk tweeted at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the offseason about a link-up. He then said on “The Pivot Podcast” that he believes he’ll play for the 49ers, Steelers or Washington Commanders in 2024. He officially requested a trade right before reporting to training camp, where he is conducting a hold-in.

Since then, he’s reportedly upset the 49ers with his behavior, leading the 49ers to wanting a resolution to the situation, though they seem to be dragging things out a bit more as they attempt to try and lock up Aiyuk long-term on an extension.

But deadlines spur actions, and the closer and closer this thing gets to the regular season, the more urgency there is. Things seem to be moving quickly. We might see that resolution soon.