Steelers Training Camp Injury Report – August 8 – DeShon Elliott Logs Full Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a walkthrough at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday ahead of their first preseason game on Friday. There was no major injury news to report, with the practice being a walkthrough.

S DeShon Elliott practiced in full after briefly leaving practice yesterday with a lower-body injury.

DL Cameron Heyward had a rest day but did conditioning work off to the side. OLB T.J. Watt and OG Isaac Seumalo had half days. S Jalen Elliott, who the team signed today, also practiced in full. Watt and Seumalo also did conditioning work.

OLBs Alex Highsmith and Markus Golden didn’t practice today. Highsmith suffered a groin injury in practice on Tuesday. DT Breiden Fehoko did not practice after injuring his arm/shoulder during practice yesterday.

RB Cordarelle Patterson, who remains on the NFI list after suffering a hamstring injury, was running throughout practice, per Alex Kozora. LB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry remain on Active/PUP.

WR Roman Wilson was also able to shed his ankle brace, which is good news as he furthered his recovery from an ankle sprain he suffered last week. Given that he hasn’t practiced since last Tuesday, though, it’s a safe bet to say that Wilson won’t play in the preseason opener tomorrow.

Pittsburgh will look to stay relatively healthy when they take on the Texans at Acrisure Stadium tomorrow. The team will rest seven veterans, with Patrick Queen, Heyward, Russell Wilson, Minklah Fitzpatrick, Watt, Highsmith, and Seumalo getting Friday night off.