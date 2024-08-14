Report: Browns Agree To Extension With LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns have inked one of their defensive standouts to an extension, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $39 million contract with LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter today. The deal includes $25 million guaranteed.

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with standout, do-it-all LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who cashes in after a Pro Bowl season. He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $39M with $25M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by CAA that gets the 24-year old back to the table quickly. pic.twitter.com/O5fTz8fDNv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah was a Pro Bowler for Cleveland last season after recording a career-high 101 total tackles along with two interceptions, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defensed while adding 20 tackles for a loss. Cleveland selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

For his career, he has 247 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and five sacks, along with two interceptions. Injuries plagued him during his first two seasons in the league, as he played 14 games in his rookie season and 11 games in 2022 before suffering season-ending injuries. He played a career-high 16 games last season, and Cleveland is hoping that Owusu-Koramoah can stay healthy throughout the length of his contract.

He’ll stick with a Browns defense that was one of the better units in the league last season, led by EDGE Myles Garrett. Cleveland’s linebacker depth is a little shaky this season, though, after the team lost LB Anthony Walker Jr. to the Miami Dolphins and LB Sione Takitaki to the New England Patriots in free agency. Koramoah is slated to start at outside linebacker, with Jordan Hicks manning the middle linebacker position, while their other starting linebacker position is up for grabs, although former Steelers LB Devin Bush is currently listed as the starter on Cleveland’s depth chart.

Retaining Owusu-Koramoah was that much more important given the guys that Cleveland lost in free agency, and now they’ll have a key piece of their defense and the leader of the linebacker room back through the 2027 season. Even though he’s already played three seasons in the league, Owusu-Koramoah is still just 24 years old and will be able to hit free agency again when he’s 28. He could wind up with another lucrative contract, depending on how he plays over the next few seasons.