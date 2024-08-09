Rapoport: Patriots Releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots are releasing former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and several other media reports.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2024

Smith-Schuster’s time in New England comes to an end after just one season with the Patriots. Signed to a three-year, $33 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, he appeared in just 11 games for the team last season, making seven starts. His production was meager, finishing with 26 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown.

His best performance of the year came against his former team. He posted four catches for 90 yards in an upset win over the Steelers in Week 14, including this deep completion early in the game.

But he was injured during the game and didn’t play the rest of the season. Offseason reports indicated his time in New England was likely up. Today, the team is moving on, allowing him time to find his next home. He played 11 snaps in yesterday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers but wasn’t targeted.

Though still just 27 years old, a history of knee problems and injuries have sapped away the big-play ability he showed in his first two years with Pittsburgh. It transformed him into a possession receiver, averaging only 9 yards per catch last season.

For his career, Smith-Schuster has 430 receptions, 5,048 yards, and 30 touchdowns.

A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, JuJu Smith-Schuster exploded his first two years in the league. He recorded 917 yards as a rookie before breaking out to a 1,426-yard campaign in 2018, catching 111 passes and seven touchdowns and forming a top duo with Antonio Brown. But by 2020 and 2021, his numbers tanked, and he averaged a running back-esque 8.6 yards per catch in each of those years.

He bounced back in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. That parlayed into a big-money contract last offseason. But after an unsuccessful season and with a new regime in New England, Smith-Schuster is starting over.

While some may consider a Pittsburgh reunion, Smith-Schuster won’t offer much more than what Van Jefferson can provide the team. The Steelers are looking for a big-play wideout on the outside and not another primary slot receiver. Smith-Schuster’s history of knee injuries is a concerning sign for his NFL future, and it’s not clear where he’ll land next or when.