Payton Wilson Being Evaluated For Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson left the team’s preseason game after an 8-yard run by Buffalo Bills RB Ray Davis in the third quarter Saturday night.

Wilson’s leg got trapped during the play, but he left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, according to Steelers communications director Burt Lauten on Twitter.

Wilson has an injury history that was one of the reasons why he fell to the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While it’s not good news that Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion, it is good that it looks like he avoided a lower-body injury.

Wilson was attended to by trainers on the field and then went to the blue medical tent after walking off the field with two trainers.

Prior to leaving the game, Wilson had two assisted tackles. Per Bob Pompeani on the KDKA broadcast, Wilson went to the locker room after leaving the game, which means his night is likely over. 93.7 The Fan reported on Twitter that Wilson walked to the locker room after being examined in the blue medical tent.

The Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round as part of a revamp of their inside linebacker room, as the team also signed LB Patrick Queen. Queen, Elandon Roberts and Wilson will likely serve as Pittsburgh’s top three inside linebackers to open the season with Wilson’s speed and athleticism making him an option to play in dime packages. Wilson won the Bednarik Award last year as the best defensive player in the country at NC State.