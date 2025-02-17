Depot After Dark: Best Of Bettis, Payton Wilson At NC State, “Bullygate” Update

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 16.

Jerome Bettis Birthday

Today is Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis’ 53rd birthday, and in honor of Bettis’ birthday, Steelers.com put together a highlight package of some of his best plays.

It’s a fun trip down memory lane of one of the best backs of his era, and someone who was integral to the Steelers consistently being one of the best teams in the league throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. He capped off his Steelers career with a ring in his hometown of Detroit.

Payton Wilson Back At Alma Mater

Steelers ILB Payton Wilson spent his Saturday taking in some college basketball. The first weekend without football in months featured a loaded college hoops slate with games that included No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Alabama, but Wilson saw his NC State Wolfpack hold down the fort with a 70-62 win against a Boston College team that’s just 2-12 in ACC play.

After a surprise Final Four run last season, NC State doesn’t have any NCAA Tournament hopes outside of winning the ACC Tournament, as they did last year, as they’re currently just 10-15 and 3-11 in conference play. But they got the win on Saturday with Wilson in the crowd, and maybe they’ll catch fire late in the season like they did last year, even though a tournament appearance is an extreme longshot.

Jonathan Martin Speaks Out

Former Miami Dolphins OT Jonathan Martin, who was at the center of “Bullygate” with the Miami Dolphins in 2013 that prompted an investigation by Ted Wells and led to OG Richie Incognito being suspended for his role, was the feature of an ESPN.com article by Anthony Olivieri. The article details what Martin is up to now, as he’s started multiple businesses, is about to get a third degree, this one from Wharton Business School and has an interest in Crypto.

But a key part of the article was Martin saying he never really felt like he was being bullied, and instead it was his mom who spoke out and used that word. It’s a well-done article about Martin’s growth as a person, but that takeaway is one that already isn’t going over well with Incognito, and former Dolphins CB Nolan Carroll also spoke out against Martin.

Not gonna say one guy messed up a season because we were up and down that year. But the negative attention and careers he messed up, Kevin O’Neil, John Jerry, Richie, Mike P, Coach Philbin. Yall don’t understand everyday it was never about opponents but how bad of a locker we… https://t.co/VyAr48r6ua — Nolan Carroll (@CarrollCity) February 17, 2025

Bullygate was a bad look for the NFL and what goes on in locker rooms, but it sounds as if it was made out to be something bigger than what it really was, and it took 12 years for some sense of finality.