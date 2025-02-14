Steelers’ Rookie Class Receives Mixed First-Year Grades

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan’s two draft classes have been highly acclaimed at the time, one of the best-looking groups in immediate post-draft reaction. But with all rookie years officially wrapped up, the 2024 crop doesn’t quite have the shine it did last May. NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice ranked each of the 2024 rookie classes and though Pittsburgh finished above average, it was a somewhat disappointing finish.

He placed the Steelers 12th overall though they finished fifth in the AFC and second in division. Even with rookie OT Troy Fautanu missing most of his first year, Filice credited the Steelers for improving along their offensive line.

“Among pivots who played double-digit games this past season, the fourth-highest graded player might take some by surprise: rookie Zach Frazier. While an injury robbed Pittsburgh’s offensive line of first-round pick Troy Fautanu, the unit benefited greatly from the second-round center, who brings the kind of nasty Yinzers revere. The o-line also found something in Mason McCormick. Pressed into service by injuries in late September, the fourth-round guard out of South Dakota State ended up as a 14-game starter, largely looking the part, especially as a pass blocker.”

Frazier was as advertised, a rock in the middle and nasty in the run game. Aside from missing two games with an ankle injury, his rookie season went off without much of a hitch. McCormick replaced injured RG James Daniels and held his own for being a rookie playing a new position after manning left guard at South Dakota State. However, a young offensive line seemed to tire by year’s end as the offense crashed over the final five games.

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh got splash from its defensive picks and undrafted pool.

“Defensively, the Steelers received Year 1 stat-stuffage from linebacker Payton Wilson and nickelback Beanie Bishop Jr. Each exhibited a knack for playmaking, as evidenced by Bishop’s four picks and Wilson’s three takeaways, including a 21-yard scoop-and-score in a shootout win over Cincinnati.”

Wilson served as a nickel-package player, flashing his athleticism and chase. While the article highlighted his fumble-recovery touchdown, his interception against the Baltimore Ravens was our Steelers play of the year and critical in a Week 11 victory.

Bishop finished the year with four interceptions, the most by a Steelers rookie UDFA since Jack Butler in 1951. He and Wilson helped Pittsburgh tie for the NFL lead with 33 takeaways.

While there were plenty of positive contributions from their rookies, injuries held the Steelers back from ranking higher. Fautanu started just one game before suffering a season-ending knee injury during practice ahead of Week 3. WR Roman Wilson appeared in just one game, logging five snaps and failing to catch a pass, after battling ankle and hamstring injuries throughout the season. And late Day 3 picks DL Logan Lee and S Ryan Watts spent their entire rookie years on injured reserve even if Lee’s injury wasn’t serious.

In 2025, Fautanu will be counted on to start at right tackle. Wilson will have an opportunity to carve out a role, perhaps rotating with Calvin Austin III as the team’s No. 3 wideout. Frazier and McCormick will be full-time starters, and Wilson could join them if Elandon Roberts doesn’t return. Lee and Watts will be fighting for a spot on the 53.

The top rookie class went to the Washington Commanders. Largely for QB Jayden Daniels but CB Mike Sainristil played a key role for the defense while multiple others started double-digit games. Ranking last were the Cleveland Browns. In their last draft without many picks due to the Deshaun Watson trade, DT Michael Hall Jr. flashed but appeared in only eight games, partially due to a suspension, and the rest of the group offered little.