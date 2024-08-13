New Steelers OL TyKeem Doss To Wear No. 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed OL TyKeem Doss off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens yesterday, and the new offensive lineman will wear No. 72 for the Steelers, per the team’s media website. Doss wore No. 63 with the Ravens, who primarily used him as a guard, but he’s listed as an offensive tackle with the Steelers.

Doss was added with rookie OT Troy Fautanu dealing with a knee sprain that will keep him sidelined at least one week. DT Willington Previlon will share the No. 72 with Doss, as his number is still listed at No. 72.

Doss is a physically imposing player, measuring in at 6050 and 378 pounds at his Pro Day at Southern Mississippi. He also has 35-inch arms and an 85 1/2-inch wingspan. He played 35 games in his collegiate career, with starts at both guard and tackle for the Golden Eagles from 2020-2022.

His size makes him intriguing, and he’ll likely get the opportunity to see some reps in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday as he tries to fight to make the 53-man roster or practice squad. He’ll take part in his first practice with the Steelers tomorrow, as the team will wrap up their training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Doss faces an uphill battle trying to make the roster as he joined the team late in training camp and they have a deep offensive line room and seem pretty set with their offensive tackle room. But if Doss can impress over the next few weeks in Pittsburgh, he could be an option for the practice squad.

Doss played one snap in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing at left guard. He spent all of 2023 on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, and the team signed him to a futures deal back in January.