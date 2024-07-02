Report: Steelers DT Willington Previlon To Wear No. 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Willington Previlon off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on June 21 a couple of weeks ago, and now he has received his new jersey number that he will wear at training camp. He will be wearing No. 72, per NFL Jersey Numbers on X.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Willington Previlon is wearing number 72. Last assigned to Kellen Diesch. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/8c2zklCbqC — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) July 2, 2024

The number was last worn by Kellen Diesch, who signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the end of last August. He was re-signed to a future contract in January following the season but was subsequently waived in May, shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft. Other names you might remember who donned No. 72 were Zach Banner and Cody Wallace.

Wellington Previlon will step into training camp in a crowded defensive line room, competing most likely for a spot on the practice squad. He went undrafted out of Rutgers in 2020 and initially signed with the Green Bay Packers following the draft. He bounced around a few teams but has yet to suit up for a game in his career.

He has the size—6-5, 287 pounds, with 34-inch arms—that the Steelers covet, but he is four years into his career without suiting up for a game. The Steelers will need some defensive linemen on their practice squad, so his best path to the team is competing for a spot there.

He played 36 games in college and had 71 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three passes defensed for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.