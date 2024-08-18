‘People Have To Be Patient’: Ray Fittipaldo Expects ‘Growing Pains’ To Continue For Young OL

If things shake out the way the Pittsburgh Steelers want them to along the offensive line for Week 1 of the 2024 season in Atlanta, the startling line from left to right will be Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels and Troy Fautanu.

That’s two rookies, a second-year pro and two veteran players up front for the Steelers, who have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years.

On paper, that’s a really encouraging group, but the reality is, it’s a relatively young group from an NFL perspective, one that will need some time to adjust and grow together.

Saturday night’s performance against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium might have been a bit of an indication of what’s to come. Though Fautanu was out with a knee injury and Jones was at right tackle with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, the offensive line was a mess in the Steelers’ 9-3 loss, drawing the ire of head coach Mike Tomlin after the game.

The real concern was Jones, who is dealing with an elbow injury and really had an alarmingly bad performance against Buffalo, allowing two sacks and multiple pressures in the first half.

For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, having a young offensive line like that, there are going to be growing pains like what transpired against the Bills.

“If there’s two rookies in the starting lineup and a second year on Broderick Jones, I don’t care how good James Daniels is, I don’t care how good Isaac Seumalo is, there’s gonna be growing pains for that line,” Fittipaldo said after the game, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “I understand the investment, first-round picks, second-round picks, but it’s gonna take time for them to grow and I think people have to be patient.

“I think the future is bright, but I think you’re gonna see a lot of what you saw tonight early in the season.”

That’s probably not music to Steelers fans ears.

But it might be the cold, hard truth. A healthy dose of reality.

Typically, young offensive linemen struggle making the jump from the college game to the NFL. They have to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL game, all while learning a new offense and adjusting to new teammates. There’s a jelling process that needs to occur in the trenches, too, more than any other position group on the field.

Offensive lines have to be cohesive and on the same page from a communication and assignment aspect. The projected starting offensive line hasn’t played all that much together this offseason or preseason, either. So there’s an adjustment coming there.

The Steelers were wise to invest the way that they have in the offensive line in recent years. Games are won and lost in the trenches, period. In recent years, the Steelers weren’t up to snuff in the trenches on the offensive side of the football. On paper, they appear to be moving forward, but on the field there will be an adjustment period featuring plenty of growing pains, as Fittipaldo stated.

Hopefully those growing pains are quick and minor because a lot hinges on the Steelers’ offensive line this season, at least offensively.