Former Steelers OLB Markus Golden Officially Announces Retirement

Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed OLB Markus Golden on the Reserve/Retired list. Today, Golden officially announced that he’s moving on with life’s work. In an Instagram post shared a short time ago, Golden made his first comments since leaving the team in early August, announcing he’s stepping away from the game.

“Football has always been more than just a sport to me, I’ve officially retired from the NFL after playing the game I’ve loved all my life,” his caption reads, in part. “I feel truly blessed to have been able to live out the dreams and goals I set for myself as a kid.”

After spending most of the 2024 offseason as a free agent, Golden signed back with the Steelers on Aug. 1. His second stint with the team was short, placed on the Reserve/Retired list eight days later. Pittsburgh ostensibly re-signed Golden after injuries left lines thin at outside linebacker and perhaps Golden realized his path to making the 53-man roster would be difficult.

He participated in a handful of practices, including the Friday Night Light session, before sitting out an Aug. 7 practice, on the field in teammates but wearing a ballcap and shorts. He was not with the team the following day and was placed on the Reserve/Retired list 24 hours later. He became the second Steeler in as many years to retire mid-camp, joining FB Monte Pottebaum, who retired early through the team’s 2023 camp.

Golden thanked the teams he played for in his NFL career: the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Steelers. He also thanked the fans who cheered him on.

“To all the incredible fans, Thank You! Your passion and energy fueled me, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

A second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2015 draft, Golden spent most of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the New York Giants in 2019 but was traded to Arizona midway through 2020. He signed with Pittsburgh in 2023, reuniting with college teammate and current Steelers OLBs Coach Denzel Martin. His collage of photos includes one of him and Martin celebrating on the sidelines.

For his career, Golden appeared in 127 games, making 68 starts. He recorded 51 sacks, including a season-best 12.5 in 2016 and 11 in 2021. With Pittsburgh, he saw limited defensive snaps but was efficient, racking up four sacks on just 230 snaps.

With Golden out of the mix, Jeremiah Moon and Kyron Johnson are battling for the No. 4 outside linebacker role behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig.