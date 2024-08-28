Following Cutdowns, Steelers’ Roster Among NFL’s Oldest

Collectively, the Pittsburgh Steelers are far closer to senior than sophomore. With initial 53-man rosters set, though subject to change, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski took his annual look at the average age of each roster. The Steelers came away as the third-oldest group with an average age of 26.81 years old.

Per Kempski, here’s are the five oldest clubs.

1. Miami Dolphins – 26.94 years old

2. Minnesota Vikings – 26.94 years old

3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 26.81 years old

4. New Orleans Saints – 26.75 years old

5. Atlanta Falcons – 26.74 years old

Apparently, the Dolphins just edged the Vikings in seniority. Pittsburgh brings a veteran defense and has gotten a little older offensively, no doubt influenced by adding a 35-year-old QB in Russell Wilson. Per the team website, here are the five-oldest Steelers.

1. QB Russell Wilson – 35

2. DT Cam Heyward – 35

3. RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson – 33

4. K Chris Boswell – 33

5. P Cameron Johnston – 32

Meaning, three of the team’s five oldest players were added this offseason. It’s also worth noting new TE MyCole Pruitt is 32 years old, a month younger than Johnston, making him a third offensive player added who is in his 30s.

Per ESPN Bill Barnwell’s 2023 study, the Steelers were the ninth-oldest team last year, though Barnwell’s study also adjusted for playing time. Kempski’s does not. Pittsburgh had the oldest defense and the third-youngest offense. It stands to reason that won’t be the case this year knowing Wilson will enter the season as the Steelers’ starting quarterback while Patterson and Pruitt will see rotational offensive snaps.

Another reason for the Steelers’ age is drafting an older class full of seniors like OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, WR Roman Wilson, ILB Payton Wilson, and OG Mason McCormick. In fairness, the 2024 NFL Draft was an older group across the board with a low number of underclassmen, but Pittsburgh didn’t come away with a single junior in the class.

Per Kempski, the Green Bay Packers have the NFL’s youngest team with an average age of 24.96 years, nearly two full years younger than the Steelers. Around the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals are the youngest team at 25.77 years followed by the Baltimore Ravens at 26.25 years and the Cleveland Browns at 26.60 years.

While these numbers will change as rosters shift over the next 48 hours, they shouldn’t see dramatic shifts. Pittsburgh should still remain one of the league’s oldest squads heading into 2024. Hopefully it displays more wisdom than frailty.