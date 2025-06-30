Fitzpatrick’s Inclusion In Ramsey Trade ‘Punched Me In The Gut,’ Bryant McFadden Says

For the first few minutes, there was plenty of elation as the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey via trade Monday morning from the Miami Dolphins. And then, in a matter of moments, that elation turned into frustration and — in some instances, sadness — as All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was sent back to Miami, along with a fifth-round pick in 2027. That package landed Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick, finalizing the blockbuster deal. For former Steelers cornerback and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, the trade of Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins to acquire Ramsey was a gut-punch.

“Well, initially, I was elated. I was super excited to get in a former ‘Nole [Florida State Seminoles] to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jalen Ramsey, “McFadden said via CBS Sports. “Man, I was jumping from wall to wall, and then I saw Minkah’s name tied to the trade. I was like, ‘ah!’

“That kind of punched me in the gut because Minkah Fitzpatrick, since becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler, he’s been nothing but a playmaker for the entire defense, a leader in and out of the locker room. A fan-favorite the city loved, they embraced Minkah, and he really lived up to the billing when they made that trade years ago with the Miami Dolphins. But it seems to me if Pittsburgh is comfortable in making this move today, they know exactly the role that Jalen Ramsey will play in the secondary.”

How McFadden felt about the trade had to largely reflect how a large portion of the Steelers’ fanbase felt in the moments after the Ramsey trade. It was easy to be excited over the prospects of landing Ramsey, giving the secondary another defensive star who can still play at a high level with plenty of name recognition.

However, there was initial uncertainty over the delay in trade compensation. When it was Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins, it set off a firestorm as the Steelers moved off of Fitzpatrick, who brought plenty to the team, tangibly and intangibly.

Fitzpatrick is coming off two down years, including just one interception since a league-high six in 2022. He went 25 games without an interception before picking off Lamar Jackson in Week 16 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the trade whispers regarding Fitzpatrick started in March.

In any trade, you have to give to get, and that’s what the Steelers seemingly did here, especially with the addition of Smith to the trade. The Steelers had to give up a piece they feel very good about to try and improve, which many believe they did Monday with the blockbuster trade.

But it’s a risky move, considering how important Fitzpatrick was to the defense and the locker room. It’s a shakeup of sizable portions that the Steelers are gambling on.

To do that, though, they must have a plan for both Ramsey and Smith, even if the fits aren’t all that clean on paper. According to longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the plan is to use Smith and Ramsey as hybrid players on either side of the football, moving them around in various spots to utilize their talents and their versatility.

We will see how it works out on the field, starting in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, but for now, there are mixed emotions about the trade, featuring both excitement and sadness as a franchise pillar is on the move.