Steelers Players React To Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

There’s been no shortage of reaction from the NFL community following Monday’s mega-deal that shipped Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 pick swap between both parties. From NFL insiders, pundits, fans, and even Steelers players who remain on the roster are offering their takes and reactions.

Linebacker Patrick Queen wrote goodbye to Fitzpatrick with a heartfelt message.

“Only got one year with ya 39 but your approach to be the best everyday was definitely contagious. Best of luck back in Miami,” he tweeted.

Only got one year with ya 39 but your approach to be the best everyday was definitely contagious. Best of luck back in Miami🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/KGMR6O4PXu — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 30, 2025

Linebacker Nick Herbig took to Instagram to share a similar sentiment, saying he’ll miss playing with him.

Nick Herbig with his goodbye to Minkah Fitzpatrick on IG after trade #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Q1ngS7RgAI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 30, 2025

Herbig spent his first two seasons as Fitzpatrick’s teammate.

On the other hand, players have also commented on who the Steelers are acquiring. TE Pat Freiermuth is welcoming fellow tight end Jonnu Smith with open arms, per 93.7 The Fan’s Donny Chedrick. “I’m pumped,” Freiermuth said.

Pat Freiermuth on the Jonnu Smith acquisition: "I'm pumped." — Donny Chedrick (@DonChed54) June 30, 2025

Smith and Ramsey have also reacted to the news. Smith shared several news stories about the trade on his Instagram page, while Ramsey had a video pre-made of the trade, which dropped at the same time NFL insiders announced the deal.

Reaction is still rolling in, and many players have yet to weigh in on the move. With several Steelers having podcasts, we should hear from DL Cam Heyward, LS Christian Kuntz, and former players like QB Ben Roethlisberger share their thoughts in the coming days. Of course, we already know other ex-Steelers like WR George Pickens have shared their thoughts on today’s news, too.