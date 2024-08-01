Fight Breaks Out At Steelers Training Camp For Second Straight Day

One day after a fight happened following a late hit on quarterback Justin Fields from linebacker Elandon Roberts, the Pittsburgh Steelers engaged in another fight Thursday.

According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, a fight broke out Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe at the end of a run session. Kozora believes that second-year offensive lineman Tyler Beach and rookie sixth-round defensive tackle Logan Lee were involved initially.

Another scrum. Lots of people involved. May have been Tyler Beach and Logan Lee initially. Broken up now. QB wasn't hit, came at end of a run. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BSGs50DlXM — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo tweeted that third-year defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who has gotten off to a strong start in training camp, escalated the situation and came up from the bottom of the pile without his helmet on.

Another camp fight breaks out. Lineman Anderson Hardy was engaged with a D-lineman. DeMarvin Leal escalated it, bringing someone to the ground and throwing some punches. He gets up from the pile without a helmet. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 1, 2024

Based on fan footage from training camp, Leal threw a lineman to the ground and then started throwing punches as the situation escalated quickly.

Safe to say, Leal certainly escalated the skirmish and turned it into a full-on fight.

Footage of earlier Thursday camp scrum/brouhaha/skirmidh fight from @Pablo3686. Chippy last few days. No pads on Thursday. DeMarvin Leal in on this one. 👀pic.twitter.com/D7I2CTrler — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 1, 2024

It’s the second fight in two days, though this one appears a bit less intense than Wednesday’s. In that fight, rookie Guard Mason McCormick went after Roberts and fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen after the late hit on Fields, leading to the melee that drew the ire of head coach Mike Tomlin following practice.

“We got a little bit less than professional and chippy today,” Tomlin said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “It’s an opportunity to teach and learn as part of this process. As much as we hate it, we’ll learn and grow from that.”

The Steelers aren’t in full pads today, which was expected to lighten the intensity some ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

But that wasn’t the case, as the fight broke out for the second straight day.

These types of incidents during training camp, especially in competitive, intense environments, are normal. However, the Steelers didn’t have a single fight during training camp last season, so it’s a bit more notable this season, especially with the Steelers aiming to play a certain brand of football.