Depot After Dark: Wilson Renegade Video, Duck Rooting For Steelers, 49ers Sign Former Panthers WR

WILSON RENEGADE VIDEO

Russell Wilson may have earned the Steelers starting quarterback job, but it looks like that doesn’t make him bulletproof. When Wilson was initially signed, he tweeted out a video with Renegade by Styx playing in the background. However, as reporter Mark Kaboly brought attention to, it seems that video has been hit with a copyright strike.

It’s funny timing considering Wilson will probably hear Renegade more this year than ever. Maybe Styx can get in contact with him and give him a pass. The Steelers have done enough for that song to allow Wilson to use it.

I found this a little amusing … Steelers QB1 gets Renegade video taken down because of copyright. How rude! Somebody needs to right this travesty!!!! pic.twitter.com/J7w1IM26CM — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 28, 2024

DUCK ROOTING FOR STEELERS

Devlin “Duck” Hodges gave the Steelers a magical season in 2019, and while the end results weren’t pretty, it was still quite the experience. According to Lainey Wilson, Hodges’ country music star girlfriend, they’ll both always be Steelers fans because of how Pittsburgh welcomed Hodges.

Appearing on radio station Y108, Wilson spoke about how much she and Hodges love the Steelers. It’s nice that Hodges has just as many fond memories of his playing days as fans do. Hodges had a Cinderella story in the NFL, made some money, and now has a superstar girlfriend who loves football as much as him. He’s still living the dream.

Country music superstar @laineywilson told Cale & Amanda on the Y’d Awake Morning Show that she will be cheering on the @steelers this season with her boyfriend “Duck” Hodges 🦆🏈 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/dwwviX8jYR — Y108 (@Y108Pittsburgh) August 28, 2024

49ERS SIGN FORMER PANTHERS WR

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the Steelers make any additions to their current wide receiver room. That’s one position that could use a boost, and several options were available after teams trimmed their rosters down to 53. However, it seems many of those options are beginning to dry up quickly.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round of the 2021 draft, but he was recently let go. Now, according to insider Jordan Schultz, he seems to be signing with the San Francisco 49ers. That’s one less option for the Steelers on the table. It probably doesn’t impact the Brandon Aiyuk situation either, but with him not practicing today, it doesn’t help things.