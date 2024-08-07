Depot After Dark: Commanders Sign Hassenauer, Steelers Legends At HOF, Wilson’s Son Becomes Ball Boy

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for August 6.

COMMANDERS SIGN HASSENAUER

The Steelers center position has seen multiple players try to take Maurkice Pouncey’s place since he retired, but none have stuck. J.C. Hassenauer gave it his best shot when given the chance, but he ultimately didn’t pan out in Pittsburgh. After suffering a torn tricep with the New York Giants last year before the season started, Hassenauer seems to be healthy now, signing with the Washington Commanders.

Hassenauer had been with the Steelers from 2019 to 2022, and now he may play against them if he makes the Commanders final roster. The two teams play against each other in Week 10 this season, and we’ll see if Hassenauer suits up for the game.

Commanders sign OL J.C. Hassenauer, cut TE Armani Rogershttps://t.co/ULLnzsixVu pic.twitter.com/YOLphA8BFl — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 6, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS LEGENDS AT CANTON

The newest class of players was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame recently, and that also means many players and coaches already immortalized in Canton got to have a nice reunion. Bill Cowher posted a photo on social media of all the legendary Steelers in the Hall of Fame meeting together. From Joe Greene to Alan Faneca, and with even Tony Dungy in the picture, it’s a nice reminder of the rich history the Steelers have.

The 2024 @NFL Season officially kicked off in Canton this past weekend! It is always an honor and a joy to see and catch up with my fellow Hall of Fame Pittsburgh @steelers. Great trip down Memory Lane. We all agree, #SteelerNation is the best! pic.twitter.com/G9hosPd4nN — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) August 5, 2024

WILSON’S SON BECOMES BALL BOY

Russell Wilson has been a leader for the Steelers so far in his short time with them, and it seems his stepson will get an up-close and personal look at the star quarterback this year. Wilson recently took to Twitter to announce that his stepson Future would work as a ball boy for the Steelers this year.

It’s a nice gesture from Wilson to keep his family close, and it should be a fun experience for Future. Hopefully he can see Wilson play well and lead the Steelers to a playoff victory this year.