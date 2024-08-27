Commanders Release Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant

The comeback story for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant hit another bump in the road Tuesday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders are releasing the 32-year-old Bryant after he put together a strong preseason.

Bryant hauled in a touchdown from quarterback Trace McSorley in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots. That seemingly gave him a shot to crack the Commanders’ 53-man roster, especially after Washington traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The storybook return was not meant to be for Bryant, who is back looking for another opportunity in the NFL after his time in Washington, though a spot on the practice squad under head coach Dan Quinn remains an option.

The Commanders previously signed Bryant on Aug. 13.

Washington was the third NFL franchise Bryant had spent time with since being traded by the Steelers ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft to the then-Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Raiders released Bryant ahead of the 2018 season due to a looming suspension before resigning him a few days later. That season with the Raiders, Bryant caught just 19 passes for 266 yards before being suspended by the league.

Bryant then was signed by the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL in January 2021 but never reported to the team and was on the suspended list. He filed for NFL reinstatement, but he had to wait until midway through the 2023 season to be reinstated.

During that time away from the NFL, Bryant spent time in the XFL with the Las Vegas Vipers, the FCF Beast in the Fan Controlled League, and the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor League.

Upon reinstatement from the NFL last season after a series of drug-related suspensions, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Bryant didn’t register any receptions with Dallas and was released in May but worked out with the Commanders a week later.

He had a second workout with the Commanders in August, signed with the team during training camp and produced in the preseason. Bryant played 52 snaps in two preseason games with the Commanders, hauling in three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant graded out at a 61.0 overall from Pro Football Focus and had a 7.3 average depth of target in the preseason.