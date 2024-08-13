Commanders Sign Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant

After his second workout with the team, the Washington Commanders have signed former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, the team announced today.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed WR Martavis Bryant

— Released K Ramiz Ahmed pic.twitter.com/HKXdBG3WlR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2024

Washington will be the third NFL team Bryant has played for since he was traded by the Steelers. He spent the 2018 season with the then-Oakland Raiders, catching just 19 balls for 266 yards, and upon reinstatement from the NFL last season after a series of drug-related suspensions, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Bryant didn’t register any receptions with Dallas and was released in May but worked out with the Commanders a week later.

Washington brought in Bryant for another workout this week and saw enough to give him a chance to compete for a roster spot. With Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, the Commanders have two talented wide receivers, but there’s room for Bryant to potentially earn a role with their next crop of receivers including veterans Olamide Zaccheus and Jamison Crowder as well as rookie Luke McCaffrey. A strong few weeks could make Bryant a candidate for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad and give him a real chance at completing his NFL comeback.

Bryant wasn’t particularly impressive in his XFL stint, catching just 14 passes for 154 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Vipers in 2022, but his blend of size and speed makes him an intriguing option even at 32 years old. He’ll look to build a rapport with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and earn a roster spot.

There are a few connections with Bryant on the Commanders’ coaching staff. Head coach Dan Quinn was Dallas’ defensive coordinator last season, so he at least got to see Bryant work with the Cowboys’ practice squad. Washington’s assistant defensive backs coach is William Gay, who was a teammate of Bryant in Pittsburgh, so there will be some familiar faces for Bryant upon joining the Commanders.

Washington takes on the Miami Dolphins in its second preseason game Saturday, and we’ll see if Bryant can make an impact.