Watch: WR Martavis Bryant Scores First NFL Touchdown In Six Years

While former Pittsburgh Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor was having trouble avoiding flags, ex-Steelers WR Martavis Bryant was finding the end zone.

Signing with the Washington Commanders earlier this month, Bryant scored his first NFL touchdown in six years in the final minutes of the 2024 preseason. With just over three minutes left, QB Trace McSorley, once briefly a Steeler, hit Bryant on a slant for a 4-yard touchdown.

A nice snag by Bryant with the cornerback draped all over him. It’s a long time coming for Bryant who has struggled to find his football footing since being traded by the Steelers during the 2018 NFL Draft. Dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third round pick, he was released before the season began and suspended later that year for the third time of his NFL career for violating the league’s marijuana policy.

Facing an indefinite ban, Martavis Bryant bounced around various professional leagues. He signed with the CFL but never played and briefly spent time in the Indoor Football League before being drafted by the XFL in 2022. Despite his talent and fresh legs, he struggled to shake off the rust, catching just 14 passes for 154 yards and zero touchdowns all season.

Still, it was enough to warrant him a look back into the NFL. Reinstated by the NFL last year, Bryant got back on the league’s map and signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in November. He was never promoted and released in May. Bryant remained a free agent until signing with the Commanders on Aug. 13. Bryant made his debut last week, failing to catch his only target against the Miami Dolphins before finishing tonight’s game with three catches for 20 yards and that score.

Prior to Sunday night, Bryant’s last NFL touchdown came on Jan. 14, 2018 in the Steelers’ upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s a span of 2,416 days.

Post-game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised Martavis Bryant while local reporter gave him a real chance to make the team.

His size. You feel the competitive nature." I think Bryant has real roster shot. Lot of moving parts next 48 hours though

While his roster odds might still be long, he’s part of one of the league’s worst wide receiver rooms. After trading Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders have a thin group behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin. There’s former third round pick Dyami Brown and 2024 third rounder Luke McCaffrey. But Brown has struggled to produce while McCaffrey, a former quarterback, is raw. Bryant has a chance to crack the 53-man roster or at least hang around the practice squad and get promoted in the case of injury.

Of course, there’s always the chance the Commanders surprise and make a last-second deal for Brandon Aiyuk, hindering Bryant’s chances of scoring in a game that counts.