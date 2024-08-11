2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 13 Practices

With a preseason game and an off day, we have a chance to revisit our training camp stats. These will reflect the numbers since our last edition and totals throughout camp. One important note. We won’t use the numbers for most of Thursday’s practice because that was a walkthrough without any defense being actively attempted. The only numbers we’ll pull from there are quarterback reps but not yards, completions, carries, etc.
Training Camp Stats (Nos. 11-12)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 21/29 (72.4 percent), 230 yards (7.9 YPA), 2 TDs, 1 INT – 11.0 YPC
Kyle Allen: 14/24 (58.3 percent), 161 yards (6.7 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT – 11.5 YPC
Russell Wilson: 8/11 (72.7 percent), 54 yards (4.9 YPA), 2 TDs, 0 INTs – 6.8 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 5/11 (45.5 percent), 38 yards (3.5 YPA), 0 TDs, 0 INTs – 7.6 YPC
– An efficient few days for Fields, who continues to complete a high rate of his throws. Across the board, fewer downfield shots and a bit more conservative overall for all the quarterbacks. Allen’s numbers continue to decline. Wilson kept it short and shook off a bit of rust, but at least there are reps.
Quarterback Reps
Russell Wilson: 64 (10-14-40)
Justin Fields: 60 (18-20-22)
Kyle Allen: 48 (24-10-14)
John Rhys Plumlee: 26 (9-11-6)
– Including the Thursday practice here, an 11 on 11 day where Wilson dominated the snaps.
Running Back Carries
Najee Harris: 10 carries, 49 yards (4.9 YPC), 2 TDs
Jaylen Warren: 9 carries, 20 yards (2.2 YPC), 1 TD
Aaron Shampklin: 7 carries, 44 yards (6.3 YPC), 2 TDs
Jonathan Ward: 4 carries, 109 yards (27.3 YPC), 1 TD
La’Mical Perine: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC), 1 TD
Daijun Edwards: 3 carries, 23 yards (7.7 YPC), – 1 fumble
– If you couldn’t tell, a good week for the running game. Ward’s average was influenced by his 80-yard touchdown run during a live tackling session.
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 9/10, 70 yards, 1 TD – 90 percent
Quez Watkins: 5/6, 61 yards, 1 TD – 83.3 percent
Connor Heyward: 5/6, 39 yards – 83.3 percent
Jaylen Warren: 4/4, 33 yards – 100 percent
Scotty Miller: 3/4, 34 yards – 75 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 2/4, 41 yards – 50 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 2/4, 17 yards – 50 percent
Duece Watts: 1/4, 5 yards – 25 percent
Matt Sokol: 2/3, 27 yards – 66.7 percent
La’Mical Perine: 2/3, 8 yards – 66.7 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 2/2, 29 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
Jonathan Ward: 2/2, 25 yards – 100 percent
Tarik Black: 2/2, 23 yards – 100 percent
Calvin Austin III: 2/2, 7 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent
Van Jefferson: 0/2, 0 yards – 0 percent
Rodney Williams: 1/1, 30 yards – 100 percent
Darnell Washington: 1/1, 20 yards – 100 percent
Jacob Copeland: 1/1, 8 yards – 100 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 0/1, 0 yards – 0 percent
Najee Harris: 0/0, 0 yards – 0 percent
Daijun Edwards: 0/0, 0 yards – 0 percent
– George Pickens continues to be the top target while it was a quiet couple of days for Jefferson. Calvin Austin making the most of his chances with one strong practice on Wednesday.
Drops
Quez Watkins: 1
Jaray Jenkins: 1
Matt Sokol: 1
La’Mical Perine: 1
Interceptions
Anthony Averett: 1
Nate Meadors: 1
Training Camp Stats (All Practices)
Justin Fields: 114/172 (66.3 percent), 1,150 yards (6.7 YPA), 20 TDs, 4 INTs – 10.1 YPC
Kyle Allen: 76/127 (59.8 percent), 775 yards (6.1 YPA), 9 TDs, 5 INTs – 10.2 YPC
Russell Wilson: 9/12 (75 percent), 69 yards (5.8 YPA), 2 TDs, 0 INTs – 7.7 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 14/34 (41.1 percent), 158 yards (4.6 YPA), 0 TDs, 2 INTs – 11.3 YPC
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 280 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25-18-20-22)
Kyle Allen: 191 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17-24-10-14)
Russell Wilson: 75 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1-10-14-40)
John Rhys Plumlee: 64 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1-9-11-6)
Running Back Carries
Najee Harris: 40 carries, 150 yards (3.8 YPC), 6 TDs – 1 fumble
La’Mical Perine: 31 carries, 99 yards (3.2 YPC), 4 TDs
Jonathan Ward: 28 carries, 203 yards (7.3 YPC), 1 TD – 1 fumble
Jaylen Warren: 33 carries, 102 yards (3.1 YPC), 2 TDs – 1 fumble
Aaron Shampklin: 24 carries, 101 yards (4.2 YPC), 2 TDs
Daijun Edwards: 11 carries, 59 yards (5.4 YPC), 1 TD – 1 fumble
Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards
Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 37/48, 435 yards, 8 TDs – 77.1 percent
Van Jefferson: 18/24, 204 yards, 5 TDs – 75 percent
Jaylen Warren: 17/20, 98 yards – 85 percent
Scotty Miller: 13/19, 124 yards, 1 TD – 68.4 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 12/17, 124 yards, 2 TDs – 70.6 percent
Quez Watkins: 11/16, 141 yards, 2 TDs – 68.8 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 10/16, 108 yards, 3 TDs – 62.5 percent
Connor Heyward: 11/14, 105 yards – 78.6 percent
La’Mical Perine: 11/14, 60 yards – 78.6 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 7/13, 113 yards 1 TD – 53.8 percent
Calvin Austin III: 8/12, 59 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent
Daijun Edwards: 7/8, 33 yards – 87.5 percent
Jonathan Ward: 6/8, 57 yards, 1 TD – 75 percent
Roman Wilson: 7/7, 97 yards, 1 TD – 100 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 5/7, 31 yards – 71.4 percent
Duece Watts: 4/7, 67 yards – 57.1 percent
Darnell Washington: 4/6, 53 yards, 1 TD – 66.7 percent
Jacob Copeland: 4/6, 33 yards – 66.7 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 3/6, 17 yards, 1 TD – 50 percent
Marquez Callaway: 4/5, 48 yards, 1 TD – 80 percent
Matt Sokol: 3/5, 37 yards – 60 percent
Jack Colletto: 3/4, 21 yards – 75 percent
Tarik Black: 2/3, 34 yards – 66.7 percent
Rodney Williams: 2/2, 58 yards – 100 percent
Najee Harris: 2/2, 9 yards – 100 percent
Drops
Aaron Shampklin: 1
Dez Fitzpatrick: 1
Jack Colletto: 1
Quez Watkins: 1
Jaray Jenkins: 1
Matt Sokol: 1
La’Mical Perine: 1
Interceptions
Grayland Arnold: 2
Thomas Graham Jr.: 2
Ryan Watts: 2
Cam Sutton: 1
Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1
Donte Jackson: 1
Anthony Averett: 1
Nate Meadors: 1