2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 13 Practices

With a preseason game and an off day, we have a chance to revisit our training camp stats. These will reflect the numbers since our last edition and totals throughout camp. One important note. We won’t use the numbers for most of Thursday’s practice because that was a walkthrough without any defense being actively attempted. The only numbers we’ll pull from there are quarterback reps but not yards, completions, carries, etc.

Training Camp Stats (Nos. 11-12)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 21/29 (72.4 percent), 230 yards (7.9 YPA), 2 TDs, 1 INT – 11.0 YPC

Kyle Allen: 14/24 (58.3 percent), 161 yards (6.7 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT – 11.5 YPC

Russell Wilson: 8/11 (72.7 percent), 54 yards (4.9 YPA), 2 TDs, 0 INTs – 6.8 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 5/11 (45.5 percent), 38 yards (3.5 YPA), 0 TDs, 0 INTs – 7.6 YPC

– An efficient few days for Fields, who continues to complete a high rate of his throws. Across the board, fewer downfield shots and a bit more conservative overall for all the quarterbacks. Allen’s numbers continue to decline. Wilson kept it short and shook off a bit of rust, but at least there are reps.

Quarterback Reps

Russell Wilson: 64 (10-14-40)

Justin Fields: 60 (18-20-22)

Kyle Allen: 48 (24-10-14)

John Rhys Plumlee: 26 (9-11-6)

– Including the Thursday practice here, an 11 on 11 day where Wilson dominated the snaps.

Running Back Carries

Najee Harris: 10 carries, 49 yards (4.9 YPC), 2 TDs

Jaylen Warren: 9 carries, 20 yards (2.2 YPC), 1 TD

Aaron Shampklin: 7 carries, 44 yards (6.3 YPC), 2 TDs

Jonathan Ward: 4 carries, 109 yards (27.3 YPC), 1 TD

La’Mical Perine: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC), 1 TD

Daijun Edwards: 3 carries, 23 yards (7.7 YPC), – 1 fumble

– If you couldn’t tell, a good week for the running game. Ward’s average was influenced by his 80-yard touchdown run during a live tackling session.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 9/10, 70 yards, 1 TD – 90 percent

Quez Watkins: 5/6, 61 yards, 1 TD – 83.3 percent

Connor Heyward: 5/6, 39 yards – 83.3 percent

Jaylen Warren: 4/4, 33 yards – 100 percent

Scotty Miller: 3/4, 34 yards – 75 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 2/4, 41 yards – 50 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 2/4, 17 yards – 50 percent

Duece Watts: 1/4, 5 yards – 25 percent

Matt Sokol: 2/3, 27 yards – 66.7 percent

La’Mical Perine: 2/3, 8 yards – 66.7 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 2/2, 29 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Jonathan Ward: 2/2, 25 yards – 100 percent

Tarik Black: 2/2, 23 yards – 100 percent

Calvin Austin III: 2/2, 7 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent

Van Jefferson: 0/2, 0 yards – 0 percent

Rodney Williams: 1/1, 30 yards – 100 percent

Darnell Washington: 1/1, 20 yards – 100 percent

Jacob Copeland: 1/1, 8 yards – 100 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 0/1, 0 yards – 0 percent

Najee Harris: 0/0, 0 yards – 0 percent

Daijun Edwards: 0/0, 0 yards – 0 percent

– George Pickens continues to be the top target while it was a quiet couple of days for Jefferson. Calvin Austin making the most of his chances with one strong practice on Wednesday.

Drops

Quez Watkins: 1

Jaray Jenkins: 1

Matt Sokol: 1

La’Mical Perine: 1

Interceptions

Anthony Averett: 1

Nate Meadors: 1

Training Camp Stats (All Practices)

Justin Fields: 114/172 (66.3 percent), 1,150 yards (6.7 YPA), 20 TDs, 4 INTs – 10.1 YPC

Kyle Allen: 76/127 (59.8 percent), 775 yards (6.1 YPA), 9 TDs, 5 INTs – 10.2 YPC

Russell Wilson: 9/12 (75 percent), 69 yards (5.8 YPA), 2 TDs, 0 INTs – 7.7 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 14/34 (41.1 percent), 158 yards (4.6 YPA), 0 TDs, 2 INTs – 11.3 YPC

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 280 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25-18-20-22)

Kyle Allen: 191 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17-24-10-14)

Russell Wilson: 75 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1-10-14-40)

John Rhys Plumlee: 64 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1-9-11-6)

Running Back Carries

Najee Harris: 40 carries, 150 yards (3.8 YPC), 6 TDs – 1 fumble

La’Mical Perine: 31 carries, 99 yards (3.2 YPC), 4 TDs

Jonathan Ward: 28 carries, 203 yards (7.3 YPC), 1 TD – 1 fumble

Jaylen Warren: 33 carries, 102 yards (3.1 YPC), 2 TDs – 1 fumble

Aaron Shampklin: 24 carries, 101 yards (4.2 YPC), 2 TDs

Daijun Edwards: 11 carries, 59 yards (5.4 YPC), 1 TD – 1 fumble

Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards

Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 37/48, 435 yards, 8 TDs – 77.1 percent

Van Jefferson: 18/24, 204 yards, 5 TDs – 75 percent

Jaylen Warren: 17/20, 98 yards – 85 percent

Scotty Miller: 13/19, 124 yards, 1 TD – 68.4 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 12/17, 124 yards, 2 TDs – 70.6 percent

Quez Watkins: 11/16, 141 yards, 2 TDs – 68.8 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 10/16, 108 yards, 3 TDs – 62.5 percent

Connor Heyward: 11/14, 105 yards – 78.6 percent

La’Mical Perine: 11/14, 60 yards – 78.6 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 7/13, 113 yards 1 TD – 53.8 percent

Calvin Austin III: 8/12, 59 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent

Daijun Edwards: 7/8, 33 yards – 87.5 percent

Jonathan Ward: 6/8, 57 yards, 1 TD – 75 percent

Roman Wilson: 7/7, 97 yards, 1 TD – 100 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 5/7, 31 yards – 71.4 percent

Duece Watts: 4/7, 67 yards – 57.1 percent

Darnell Washington: 4/6, 53 yards, 1 TD – 66.7 percent

Jacob Copeland: 4/6, 33 yards – 66.7 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 3/6, 17 yards, 1 TD – 50 percent

Marquez Callaway: 4/5, 48 yards, 1 TD – 80 percent

Matt Sokol: 3/5, 37 yards – 60 percent

Jack Colletto: 3/4, 21 yards – 75 percent

Tarik Black: 2/3, 34 yards – 66.7 percent

Rodney Williams: 2/2, 58 yards – 100 percent

Najee Harris: 2/2, 9 yards – 100 percent

Drops

Aaron Shampklin: 1

Dez Fitzpatrick: 1

Jack Colletto: 1

Quez Watkins: 1

Jaray Jenkins: 1

Matt Sokol: 1

La’Mical Perine: 1

Interceptions

Grayland Arnold: 2

Thomas Graham Jr.: 2

Ryan Watts: 2

Cam Sutton: 1

Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1

Donte Jackson: 1

Anthony Averett: 1

Nate Meadors: 1