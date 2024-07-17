Will Steelers Finish Any Contract Extensions Before Camp?

Will the Steelers sign anybody to a contract extension before the start of training camp?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon head down to Latrobe for training camp, but before they do, they may want to finish some business. They have several players in the final year of their deal, and surely some they would prefer to lock up.

As with nearly everything in life, though, it comes down to money. I’m sure they would like to keep Najee Harris around for years, but at what price? They know Pat Freiermuth is a good player, but are they ready to pay him top-10 money?

We don’t have much to work with, but Omar Khan has preferred to get big business done before camp. As Alex Kozora pointed out recently, the Steelers finished deals with Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2022 and with Alex Highsmith in 2023 before breaking for camp.

Omar Khan's gotten extensions done before camp in his two years as GM (Minkah in 2022, Highsmith in 2023). Will he get another one this year? All quiet on Freiermuth, Heyward, Harris front but Steelers do great job of keeping deals under wraps. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 15, 2024

But the clock is ticking at this point, because the Steelers open training camp in a week’s time. There is no deadline to finish deals by then, but for a team that refuses to negotiate in-season, it seems prudent to wrap things up as soon as possible.

My sense is that we shouldn’t anticipate any deals in the next week. For players like Harris and Freiermuth, it seems they want to see them in the new offense. You can say the same about QB Justin Fields, at least when determining a price point.

The only deal I can really see as a possibility is with Cameron Heyward, but that’s only if they have any intention of even doing one. I don’t know that the Steelers plan to extend him, period, but if they do, there’s no need to wait.

