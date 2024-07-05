There’s ‘Genuine Hope’ That QB Russell Wilson Can Make Steelers Contenders, Fittipaldo Says

It is very difficult to determine what kind of season the Pittsburgh Steelers could have entering 2024. The roster has turned over pretty significantly in some areas. A completely overhauled quarterback room paired with a new offensive coordinator leaves the Steelers with an intriguing, but very unclear outlook. Add on top of it that the Steelers have among the hardest schedules in the league this year and play in the hardest division, and it is anybody’s guess what kind of season the team could have.

But for as much turnover and change as there is on the offense, the defense is largely the same. There are a few new faces that will play significant roles, but they are returning all of the core players that have been around for years together, including T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks there are legitimate reasons to believe the Steelers can contend in the AFC this year.

“The franchise quarterback isn’t here, but I think there’s some hope. And really, some genuine hope with that defense that they have and some of the weapons they have on offense, that maybe they can do something with Russell Wilson,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s The Joe Starkey Show on Friday morning. “His experience, I think, could really be key for this team. He’s a veteran, he’s a leader. He knows how to win. He protects the football. So if he does come in here and play well, I do think the Steelers have a chance to contend in the AFC.”

In hindsight, the Steelers qualifying for the playoffs last season was a minor miracle given all of the turmoil and some of the major issues they had with their roster and coaching staff. Kenny Pickett was very clearly not the answer at quarterback, and Matt Canada’s scheme was uninspiring to say the least. With the offense performing so poorly for much of the season, the onus fell on the defense to keep games competitive.

They were able to do that despite the extensive list of injuries that occurred at every level of the defense. The inside linebacker and safety groups were hit the hardest, but Cameron Heyward was also out injured for the first third of the season, and was never really himself when he returned.

The defense is healthier, and received reinforcements in free agency and the draft to insulate against injury and increase the overall level of talent on the roster. The defense allowed the sixth-fewest points in the NFL last season despite all of the reasons they could have become ineffective. What could be a top-five defense should take pressure off the offense and allow them to get their feet underneath them.

The last several seasons have worked the Steelers’ faithful into an “I’ll believe it when I see it” mindset. That is understandable, but I tend to agree with Fittipaldo that there are reasons to believe the Steelers could contend in the playoffs. They certainly have their best chance since Ben Roethlisberger retired to do so.