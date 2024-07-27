Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 27 – Rodney Williams Exits Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson missed his third straight practice with a calf injury sustained during the team’s conditioning test on Wednesday. Wilson again was on the field though, and he did some jogging during the stretch line, per Alex Kozora. He also practiced at least two handoffs during individual drills but did not have a helmet on.

While Cordarelle Patterson remains on the non-football injury list, he got some very light work in, walking laterally with trainers and then did some jogging during the special teams period. Patterson is one of three Steelers either on NFI or PUP, as Cole Holcomb and Dean Lowry remain on the PUP list. All of Patterson’s work obviously came off to the side.

OT Broderick Jones also was looked at by trainers with a leg injury, which gave rookie OT Troy Fautanu some first-team reps. Jones later returned to take team reps after being attended to by the medical staff, and appeared to be fine as he jogged a lap after a false start, per Kozora.

Ankle feeling ok because he’s doing a lap after false starting. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2024

TE Rodney Williams also landed hard after a reception and was down on the field. He got up and was treated by trainers on the sideline, but exited practice due to the injury. The injury happened during 7 v 7 with him trying to make a catch against CB Cameron Sutton, Kozora said.

Per Mike Tomlin, Williams injured his AC joint and could miss a few days of practice, according to Joe Rutter of TribLive.

Tight end Rodney Williams injured his AC joint trying to make a catch. Coach Mike Tomlin said it could be a few days before Williams returns. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2024

Williams’ injury appears to be the most serious one suffered at camp so far, with Wilson still appearing to be day-to-day. We’ll stay on the lookout for any update on Williams and when he may return to practice. The Steelers return to the practice field tomorrow at 1:55 p.m.