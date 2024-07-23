Schultz: Browns Restructure WR Amari Cooper’s Contract, Avoid Potential Holdout

The Cleveland Browns have found a short-term resolution to keep No. 1 WR Amari Cooper happy. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Browns have re-worked his 2024 contract, guaranteeing $20 million he was already owed while adding an additional $5 million to his salary.

Breaking: The #Browns and star WR Amari Cooper have agreed to a restructured one-year contract, guaranteeing his $20M and adding an additional $5M, per multiple sources. Cooper earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season after a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and 5 TDs. pic.twitter.com/AhDZCSQcII — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that the additional $5 million comes in the forms of incentives he can earn throughout the year.

Cooper had been playing for relative peanuts since being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns ahead of the 2022 season. Acquired for just a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick swap, Cooper has led Cleveland in receiving the past two years. In 2023, he recorded 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. In two games versus the Steelers, Cooper totaled 11 grabs for 124 yards.

In his two seasons with the Browns, he’s caught 150 passes for more than 2,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Cooper’s 2024 base salary was $20 million, a figure the Browns have guaranteed. While that’s mostly ceremonial, it’s at least a good-faith gesture. Per Adam Schefter, $10 million of that will come via a signing bonus, presumably allowing Cooper to receive that money quicker. On top of that, Cooper will receive additional money to placate him through this season. Reportedly, Cooper was unhappy about his contract situation and was considering holding out to begin training camp.

Cooper will still become a free agent after the 2024 season, giving him another chance to cash in during a red-hot wide receiver market. Age will work against him, turning 30 last month, but his play is still at a high level.

In addition to Cooper, the Browns’ leading wide receivers this year include ex-Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. Like Cooper, Jeudy was acquired for a Day 3 draft pick this offseason and signed to a long-term deal. There’s also Elijah Moore, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets in 2023, along with former third-round pick Cedric Tillman. The Browns also drafted WR Jamari Thrash in the fifth round this April.

Pittsburgh will face Cleveland in Weeks 12 and 14.