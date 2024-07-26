Russell Wilson Not Practicing For Second Day In A Row

After waking up with a calf issue and missing the Pittsburgh Steelers opening practice on Thursday, QB Russell Wilson is again not currently participating in Pittsburgh’s second practice on Friday, per Alex Kozora.

Kozora said that Wilson stretched but he didn’t jog with the team and isn’t going through individual drills.

Russell Wilson (calf) slightly more active today than yesterday, participated in the stretch line, but did not jog with team and hasn’t had a helmet on all day. Not going through individual drills. Justin Fields will be QB1 today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2024

Head coach Mike Tomlin put Wilson in pole position to start, confirming on Wednesday that Wilson would be Pittsburgh’s starter to open camp. However, the calf issue has led to Justin Fields earning first-team reps, with Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee taking snaps behind Fields.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said that Wilson was still in a ballcap pre-practice and didn’t run through the full play-action drill with the rest of the quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson, who missed Day 1 with calf tightness, looks like he’ll be limited for a second day in a row. He’s in sneakers and a ball cap, not carrying out the full play fake. Justin Fields is working with the first team offense during walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/1ZMM4Ti4iu — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 26, 2024

Fields had a generally solid day on Thursday after learning he was taking first-team reps early Thursday morning. Mike Tomlin characterized Wilson’s calf issue as day-to-day, so it shouldn’t be too long before Wilson is back and presumably taking first-team reps. But for a second day in a row, it will be Fields leading Pittsburgh’s new-look offense under Arthur Smith.

The Steelers have two more practices, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, before an off-day Monday. The pads come on Tuesday, and we will see if Wilson can log a practice ahead of the day off on Monday. Until then, the Steelers coaching staff, players, and front office will get an up-close look at Fields and how he can handle running with the first-team offense. It’ll also offer Allen and Plumlee an increased opportunity, and Plumlee, in particular, can look to take advantage of the increase in reps to try and stick as a practice squad QB.