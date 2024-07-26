Article

Russell Wilson Not Practicing For Second Day In A Row

Posted on
Russell Wilson Steelers training camp

After waking up with a calf issue and missing the Pittsburgh Steelers opening practice on Thursday, QB Russell Wilson is again not currently participating in Pittsburgh’s second practice on Friday, per Alex Kozora.

Kozora said that Wilson stretched but he didn’t jog with the team and isn’t going through individual drills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin put Wilson in pole position to start, confirming on Wednesday that Wilson would be Pittsburgh’s starter to open camp. However, the calf issue has led to Justin Fields earning first-team reps, with Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee taking snaps behind Fields.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said that Wilson was still in a ballcap pre-practice and didn’t run through the full play-action drill with the rest of the quarterbacks.

Fields had a generally solid day on Thursday after learning he was taking first-team reps early Thursday morning. Mike Tomlin characterized Wilson’s calf issue as day-to-day, so it shouldn’t be too long before Wilson is back and presumably taking first-team reps. But for a second day in a row, it will be Fields leading Pittsburgh’s new-look offense under Arthur Smith.

The Steelers have two more practices, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, before an off-day Monday. The pads come on Tuesday, and we will see if Wilson can log a practice ahead of the day off on Monday. Until then, the Steelers coaching staff, players, and front office will get an up-close look at Fields and how he can handle running with the first-team offense. It’ll also offer Allen and Plumlee an increased opportunity, and Plumlee, in particular, can look to take advantage of the increase in reps to try and stick as a practice squad QB.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top