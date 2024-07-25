Russell Wilson Doesn’t Participate In Warm Ups, Team Drills To Open Training Camp

UPDATE: Wilson was throwing after practice after not participating at all in Day 1 of training camp, per TribLive’s Chris Adamski.

Russell Wilson throwing after practice after he sat out drills during his 1st training camp session as a Steeler pic.twitter.com/u3AR7KauOY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2024

While he was on the field in a jersey and cap, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson did not participate in training camp activities and may be getting the day off. Wilson did not participate in team drills nor warmups or individual drills, per Alex Kozora.

With Russell Wilson getting the day off, Justin Fields is your QB1. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

It’s an interesting development after head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson would be the starting quarterback to begin camp and that reps at the position would be managed “very carefully.” Wilson not practicing isn’t a huge deal, as the pads haven’t come on yet, and the 35-year-old has been through a number of training camps. He also spent much of the offseason training with his new teammates, but it’s still worth monitoring.

Justin Fields took the first team reps at quarterback to open team drills, with Kyle Allen behind him. It remains to be seen why Wilson hasn’t practiced, whether it was just a rest day, under the weather, or dealing with some type of injury. He was still on the field and around his teammates, but he didn’t participate in the walkthrough, stretch, or take any reps under center. He also didn’t participate in individual drills.

No helmet for Russell Wilson as individual drills begin. Seems to be getting the day off to begin camp. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9gG2P1Hy95 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

The increase in reps for Fields should help him acclimate to the offense, though. It’s not a bad thing to see him take on an increased role in the team’s offense, even if it’s just due to Wilson getting the day off. Fields reportedly struggled with the speed of the game during OTAs and minicamp, and getting more reps, including some first-team reps, should help him continue to develop.

At Wilson’s age, if it is an off day, it’s not a huge surprise, given his age and experience, but for it to happen on the first day of camp is a curious choice. Maybe Wilson has a designated Thursday off-day, and with the first day of camp falling on a Thursday, it just works out that he isn’t practicing, but that’s just a theory as to why he was not on the field.

It’s an interesting development to monitor, and I’m sure we’ll hear from Mike Tomlin as to why Wilson has not practiced today and whether that was due to a regular off day or another reason, but it might wind up being the story of the day from Pittsburgh’s first practice.