Riddick: Arthur Smith ‘Loves’ Justin Fields’ Skill Set: ‘Don’t See Him Being A One-And-Done Player’

The Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded at quarterback with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, but both players are on one-year contracts. The Steelers could find themselves with an empty quarterback room next offseason depending on how this season goes, but ESPN analyst Louis Riddick doesn’t believe that Justin Fields will be gone after 2024. On Get Up! this morning, Riddick said that OC Arthur Smith loves Fields’ skill set and he thinks that Fields will be more than a one-year player for the Steelers.

“Talking to Arthur Smith and knowing him like I do. Being around Mike Tomlin and knowing how he really does covet guys with this kind of diverse skill set. I just don’t see him being a one-and-done player. I just don’t see it simply because I don’t think they brought him in there with that being the intention, number one,” Riddick said. “Number two, he’s much better than just a one-and-done journeyman quarterback at this point in his career. Number three, I think the connection between him and Arthur Smith, and again, going back to how I started this, having talked to Arthur, knowing Arthur as long as I do, he loves this kid’s skill set. Loves it.”

Riddick said that Smith can use Fields the way he used Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill and that Fields will be the future at quarterback for the Steelers.

“I think he’s the future in Pittsburgh. I’m gonna stay with that. I think he’s the future, you’re gonna see Justin Fields out there in Western Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future,” he said.

While the Steelers seemingly acquired Wilson to make him their starter in 2024, they later traded for Fields, who could be a long-term solution. Wilson is 35, and while he could stick around if he plays at a high level this season, Fields is just 25. He could benefit from a year of learning from Wilson before jumping back into a starting role like he had for the majority of the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Fields is going to see the field this season, even if he isn’t in a starting role, because the team will reportedly have packages for him. His athleticism is off the charts for a quarterback, and his ability to use his legs could make him dynamic in that sort of role. Eventually, though, his goal is to start, and the Steelers would love if he became a viable long-term option.

Pittsburgh’s future at quarterback is one of the great unknowns surrounding the team. Fields is the easiest option as an in-house candidate who could prove himself as a long-term starter beyond 2024. Even if Wilson starts this season, Fields could sign an extension and wind up being the guy under center for Pittsburgh in 2025.

Smith reportedly loving his skill set is no surprise. He’s worked with and had success with a lot of mobile quarterbacks, and Fields will be the most athletic and mobile guy he’s worked with. That pairing could be beneficial for Pittsburgh and Fields as he tries to prove he’s a starting-caliber quarterback.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see things play out with the Steelers’ quarterback room in Latrobe and see how they manage things during the season. The long-term questions aren’t at the forefront right now as the Steelers look to compete and win in 2024, but it’s surely something general manager Omar Khan has been thinking about, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Fields did end up being the long-term answer for the Steelers.