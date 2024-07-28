Ravens Defenders Straight Up Not Having A Good Time Against Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens viewed RB Derrick Henry as the potential cherry on top of their championship Sundae. They prioritized signing him after failing to acquire him via trade last season, ultimately losing in the conference finals. If scrimmage practices are anything to go by, though, he can still make defensive linemen’s lives miserable—ask Michael Pierce.

“It’s not fun”, the veteran Ravens defensive tackle said of playing against Derrick Henry in practice via the team’s website. “Normally, I get a double team, and then by the time the double team comes off, there is a guy who’s taller than me running through the hole, really, really fast”.

In other words, he’s straight up not having a good time.

During eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. Well on his way to a Hall of Fame resume, he hopes to finish his career off strong in Baltimore. The Ravens hope that if he gives opposing defenders fits, he can help deliver them another Super Bowl.

“It’s good to have him on my side. As of right now, it’s not fun for camp, but I’ve been on the other side of playing against him a few times”, Pierce said of Henry. “One went terribly wrong, so I know what he’s capable of. It’s not fun, but also, I’m glad he’ll be doing that for us instead of against us now”.

Just last season, Derrick Henry rushed for 97 yards against the Ravens on just 12 carries, including a touchdown. Baltimore still managed to win the game—largely because the Titans underused Henry—but it was a reminder of what he could deliver to their own offense.

The Ravens have only had one 1,000-yard season from a running back since drafting QB Lamar Jackson. For his entire career, he has been a critical focal point of their running game, but they believe Henry can finally take some of that pressure off his back.

Although perhaps no longer at the height of his career, Henry is still a top running back in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,167 yards with 12 touchdowns on 280 attempts. Just a year earlier, he rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.

One concern is the fact that the Ravens are reshuffling their offensive line with new starters at three positions. They have some options that they are excited about, like Andrew Vorhees, but the unit is still untested.

The Ravens ranked first in the NFL in rushing last season, with 2,661 yards as a team. Jackson accounted for 821 yards, with Gus Edwards contributing 810. Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill each approached 400 rushing yards as well, with a smattering of other contributions. But adding Derrick Henry to that mix could completely change the dynamics of their offense. Michael Pierce is already seeing it in practice, and he’s already tired of it.