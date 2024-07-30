Rapoport: Roman Wilson In ‘Considerable Pain’ Following Injury, Will Undergo Tests

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was in “considerable pain” after going down with an ankle injury during practice today, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Seemed to be in considerable pain, going to get some tests, going to get an X-ray, and other evaluations just to see the severity of it,” Rapoport said.

Wilson was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury following a tackle during Pittsburgh’s Seven Shots drill. He left the field on a cart, and it sounds as if the Steelers will know more about his injury after he undergoes tests.

“It was unfortunate, we had an injury today, man. Roman hurt his ankle on a tackle and so we’ll have more information regarding the length of his status in terms of how long he might be out,” coach Mike Tomlin said via Steelers.com.

Wilson going down for any period of time would be a blow for the Steelers, who are hoping that Wilson can develop into a contributing receiver as a rookie in a thin receiver room. Wilson’s competing with Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins for a WR 2/3 role, and he has been impressing early in camp.

With Tuesday being the first padded practice, it could’ve been a prime opportunity for Wilson to continue to impress the coaching staff, but the injury ended his day before it could really get going.

The tests should determine the severity and extent of the injury and how long Wilson will miss, but hopefully, it’s just a short time. Hearing that he was in considerable pain and the fact he left on the cart make it sound as if it isn’t a minor thing. We’ll find out sooner rather than later just how bad the injury is.