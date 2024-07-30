Roman Wilson Injured, Leaves Practice On A Cart

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Pittsburgh’s training camp practice on Tuesday, their first padded practice. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wilson was “shaken up” and went down awkwardly following a play in seven shots.

Roman Wilson was shaken up after he was tackled by Anthony Averett during 7 shots. He went down awkward after taking a handoff on a jet sweep. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2024

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic posted a video of Wilson leaving practice on a cart.

Rookie WR Roman Wilson appeared to be injured on a jet sweep during seven shots. He left practice on a cart. pic.twitter.com/C1n5easDtT — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 30, 2024

A rookie third-round pick out of Michigan, Wilson was impressing early in camp, and hopefully, this injury doesn’t wind up being too much of a setback. The Steelers’ wide receiver spots are up for grabs behind George Pickens, and Wilson is a potential candidate to start in the slot, where he got most of his work in last season at Michigan. Fittipaldo said that Wilson had entered himself into the WR2 competition after his strong start to camp.

Obviously, if he can’t practice, then it’s going to be hard for him to earn a role, especially given that the team hasn’t seen much work out of him in pads besides the little he was able to practice today. For Wilson to earn a starting job early in the season, he’ll need to make an impact throughout the rest of the preseason.

Wilson was injured on a jet sweep when he was brought down by veteran CB Anthony Averett during seven shots. Leaving practice on the cart is never a good thing, but hopefully, the team is just being cautious and the injury isn’t as serious as it may appear at first glance.

We’ll likely hear more from Mike Tomlin after practice on the severity of the injury.