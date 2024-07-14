Rapoport: Bengals And Tee Higgins Failed To Come To Terms On Extension, Higgins Will Play On Franchise Tag In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a ton of improvements this offseason, especially to their offense, but they still have a ton of work to do to contend with the firepower of some of the other teams in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have struggled against the Steelers lately, but the Cincinnati Bengals and their high-powered offense have given the Steelers fits when Joe Burrow has been healthy. It seems that the Bengals may be losing one of their key weapons sooner rather than later, though, which would be a huge boost for the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a key cog in the Bengals’ offense since they drafted him in 2020, being maybe the best number two receiver in the league when paired with Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins could probably even be a team’s number-one receiver, which is why he’s asking for a huge contract from the Bengals. Currently signed for this season under the franchise tag, a recent tweet from NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicates that Higgins and the Bengals have failed to come to terms on an extension, meaning he’ll be a free agent after this season.

“The Bengals and star WR Tee Higgins will not do an extension by Monday’s deadline. He’s signed his franchise tag, he’ll play on it, then be one of the top free agents in the 2025 offseason,” Rapoport tweeted.

Higgins requested a trade earlier this offseason after it seemed the Bengals weren’t going to give him the kind of deal he was looking for, so the writing has been on the wall for this outcome for quite some time. Perhaps Higgins and the Bengals will work out some kind of deal next year, but it seems unlikely. Steelers fans may be looking at a Bengals’ offense that could take a step back in 2025.

The Bengals also drafted talented but troubled receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 draft, indicating early on that they knew their receiver room would get depleted. Losing slot specialist Tyler Boyd this offseason, too, the Bengals’ offense could see some serious change soon. For a Steelers team looking to rebuild its offensive identity, this could be perfect timing. The top of the AFC North could be within reach very soon.