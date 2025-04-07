Depot After Dark: Offseason Workouts, Referee Reassigned, Chicago Bengals?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for April 6.
STEELERS GETTING IN OFFSEASON WORK
The Steelers’ YouTube channel posted a video compilation of multiple players getting in private workouts as the team ramps up in preparation for OTAs next month and training camp in July.
With the Draft later this month, we’re getting a lot closer to actual football being played on the field, and the Steelers are making sure that they’re getting their bodies right ahead of time with a variety of exercise. Cardio, flexibility and strength training was all showcased in the clips posted by the team, and it looks like the Steelers will be ready to hit the field for OTAs soon.
REFEREE REASSIGNED
Tra Blake will not be a referee for the upcoming NFL season, as Blake was reassigned to an umpire for the 2025 season, per FootballZebras.com. It wasn’t clear if it was a voluntary decision or a mandatory move, but 2024 was a rough season for Blake and his crew. They were the crew for a controversial Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings where the Rams appeared to get away with a facemask, and there was criticism for Blake’s crew throughout the year.
He’s just the 12th referee in the Super Bowl era to be re-assigned, per Football Zebras. He’ll be replaced by Alex Moore, who worked as an umpire last season. It will be Moore’s first season as a referee. Blake did not work any Steelers games last season.
BENGALS RELOCATION?
The Cincinnati Bengals have less than three months until their lease expires at Paycor Stadium, and while it’s highly unlikely, there have been some rumblings about relocation. It’s more than likely a scare tactic being put out by the team to pressure the city of Cincinnati, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio proposed an interesting scenario that involved the Bengals moving to Chicago and sharing a stadium with the Bears.
The Bears have struggled to get public funding for a new stadium, and with multiple tenants, it would be easier for both teams to pay for a combined stadium. Florio himself admits the chances of it happening are low, but the Bengals stadium deal will be something work keeping an eye on over the next few months.