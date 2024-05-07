Fowler: WR Tyler Boyd Signing With Titans

Though it’s seemed obvious for several weeks, Tyler Boyd isn’t going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Now, it’s official. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Boyd is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Tennessee Titans.

As Fowler notes, he reunites with Tennessee HC Brian Callahan, his longtime offensive coordinator in Cincinnati hired by the Titans earlier in the offseason.

Money was reportedly a sticking point between the Steelers and Boyd though his deal, with incentives, seems to be relatively cheap. Some of that reporting was disputed with Fowler at one point noting the Steelers never made a “hard offer.” But after Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson, who primarily played in the slot at Michigan, there was little need to sign a slot receiver like Boyd.

A Pittsburgh-area native, Boyd’s fit made sense early in free agency. Pittsburgh released veteran slot receiver Allen Robinson II and needed receiver help. Boyd could’ve finished his career in his hometown. But the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement. Boyd turned to the Los Angeles Chargers and Titans, choosing to sign with the latter.

A Bengal his entire career until today, Boyd has appeared in 120 games. He’s caught 513 passes for exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. In 2023, he posted 67 receptions for 667 yards and a pair of scores. Now, he’ll look to boost a Titans offense with a solid top three at receiver, joining Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

In 14 career regular-season games versus the Steelers, Boyd caught 51 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. His top performance came in a 2019 Bengals loss, hauling in five receptions for 101 yards and one score. In two games against Pittsburgh last season, he caught eight passes for 82 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Steelers aren’t scheduled to play the Titans this season meaning the only way they see Tyler Boyd is if Pittsburgh and Tennessee square off in the playoffs.