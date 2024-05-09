Even After Signing Tyler Boyd, Titans Plan To Keep WR Treylon Burks

Pushing past the top names the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially trade for, the Brandon Aiyuks, DK Metcalfs, and Courtland Suttons of the world, sits names like the Tennessee Titans’ Treylon Burks. A former first-round pick, it looks like he’s fallen out of favor with his new regime. The Titans have been busy collecting wide receivers this offseason, signing Calvin Ridley and most recently adding Tyler Boyd on a one-year deal.

But head coach Brian Callahan is still speaking as if Burks remains in the team’s plans.

“We’ve made very clear to Treylon that the signing of Tyler isn’t about him,” Callahan told The Tennessean’s Nick Suss Thursday. “It’s about helping our team get better. Adding better players to our team. Making us a competitive football team. What he’s done and how he’s worked has been great. I’m anticipating him still being able to play a good role for us.”

Burks’ two NFL seasons have been uneventful, the Arkansas product catching just 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown. His production declined last season, held to only 16 catches and zero scores across 11 games. It led many to speculate if the team would trade him and if Pittsburgh, a team that loves pedigree and is looking for receiver help, could be in the market. The cost to acquire him would likely be low, a late Day 3 pick to take on a rookie contract.

Burks has size at nearly 6-2 and a listed 225 pounds. He also has inside/outside versatility and had a solid college career, busting out for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 for the Razorbacks. But he’s an average athlete who struggles to separate and wouldn’t move the needle much even if Pittsburgh is searching for an outside receiver with size.

Callahan reiterated signing Boyd wasn’t about Burks. While he’s saying all the right things, it’s still hard to believe Burks will have a role for the Titans in 2024, if he’s even on the team. Much like your ex, the “it’s not you, it’s me” line usually comes from politeness, not reality. A new coaching staff is bringing their guys in, and Callahan worked with Boyd in Cincinnati. Based on the current pecking order, Burks is the No. 4 receiver and if any team, Pittsburgh or otherwise, floated an offer come late August, Tennessee would probably listen. Like every team, coaches say they’re all in on a player until the moment they’re all out.