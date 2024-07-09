Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: No. 12-10

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some significant roster upgrades this offseason, plugging some major holes in rather impressive ways while also creating a stronger, more talented team from top to bottom.

That’s rather telling, considering the Steelers are coming off of a 10-7 season and a playoff berth. That was a solid roster last season, but GM Omar Khan made major upgrades this offseason, especially to the starting lineup.

Just how much stronger did the roster — and particularly the starting lineup — get? Glad you asked. With the dog days of summer upon us, I am continuing my Ranking The Steelers’ Starters series here at Steelers Depot.

Below is the list of projected starters I am using for the series. The series features a two-tight end, 12-personnel set, and base package football defensively. That means just one running back, so I had to choose between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as the starter. I also ditched the three-CB look defensively to return to the traditional 3-4 scheme.

Therefore, that means you won’t see names like Cameron Sutton or Damontae Kazee defensively, but you will see Keeanu Benton this summer after not being included last summer.

This is the starting lineup that I believe will be rolled out in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

*indicates players are already ranked in the series.

Offense

QB — Russell Wilson

RB — Najee Harris

WR — George Pickens

WR – Van Jefferson

TE — Pat Freiermuth

TE — Darnell Washington

LT — Dan Moore Jr.

LG — Isaac Seumalo

C — Zach Frazier

RG — James Daniels

RT – Broderick Jones

Defense

DE — Cameron Heyward

DE — Larry Ogunjobi

NT — Keeanu Benton

OLB — Alex Highsmith

ILB — Elandon Roberts

ILB — Patrick Queen

OLB — T.J. Watt

CB — Joey Porter Jr.

CB — Donte Jackson

S — Minkah Fitzpatrick

S — DeShon Elliott

Specialists

K – Chris Boswell

P — Cameron Johnston

Here is how the rankings look so far:

No. 24 — Dan Moore Jr., LT

No. 23 — Darnell Washington, TE

No. 22 — Van Jefferson, WR

No. 21 — Zach Frazier, C

No. 20 — Larry Ogunjobi, DE

No. 19 — Cameron Johnston, P

No. 18 — Donte Jackson, CB

No. 17 — Elandon Roberts, ILB

No. 16 — Broderick Jones, RT

No. 15 — Keeanu Benton, NT

No. 14 — James Daniels, RG

No. 13 — DeShon Elliott, S

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest installment of the Ranking The Steelers’ Starters series here at Steelers Depot, looking at No. 12-10.

No. 12 — Najee Harris, RB

Coming off of a third-straight 1,000-yard season on the ground, Najee Harris is in a position to have the best season of his career with a rebuilt offensive line in front of him and a play-caller in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who knows how to get the most of big, strong running backs.

Harris might not be the flashiest running back, but he has had a solid career to this point, especially running behind poor offensive lines in his first two seasons and dealing with a bad play-caller in Matt Canada in his first three seasons.

Though the production numbers aren’t all that eye-opening, his durability is remarkable. He really can wear teams down late in games late in the season, much like he did down the stretch for the Steelers in 2023. He looks exactly like the running back the Steelers were hoping they’d get when they drafted him in 2021.

Entering a contract year after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, Harris has a chip on his shoulder, has reportedly shed some weight, and is motivated to show exactly who he is with the best situation around him. If things go as many believe they will in 2024, Harris will put his name back into the top 10 discussion at the position and could set himself up for a nice payday.

No. 11 — Russell Wilson, QB

This might be a bit low for some, and that’s understandable. I think this says more about the roster in front of Wilson than it does him, though.

Last season in Denver, Wilson was better than people give him credit for. His numbers (3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions) were really solid. He still throws the deep ball extremely well, but he did check it down a bit too much, and he never got along with Sean Payton, which led to some friction and the Broncos ultimately moving on.

Now in Pittsburgh, Wilson has embraced the leadership role, embraced the city, and has said and done all the right things since signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. Things seem to be going well for all parties involved so far, but we’ll see what happens when the snaps and games count.

If he doesn’t try to do too much, stays within Arthur Smith’s scheme, and embraces this next chapter of his career, things could go very well in the Steel City for Wilson. There’s still a really good quarterback in there. Hopefully, he finds it in Black and Gold.

No. 10 — Isaac Seumalo, LG

Quiet, unassuming, but as steady and dependable as they come. That’s how I’d describe Isaac Seumalo, who had a strong first season with the Steelers after signing in with free agency last offseason.

Though he got off to a slow start, Seumalo found his game and became an integral piece of the offensive line, locking down left guard for the Black and Gold. Seumalo didn’t allow a single sack last season and really played his best football down the stretch, helping Pittsburgh’s offense take off on the ground and bludgeon teams to reach the postseason.

His best play of the season came on a trap against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, where he buried the defensive lineman, springing Najee Harris for a touchdown in the win.

Entering Year 2 with the Steelers, Seumalo could have a tough task in front of him, helping break in a rookie center to his right in Zach Frazier while possibly learning how to play with a new left tackle in Broderick Jones. He’s a very smart football player, though, so it shouldn’t be much of an issue for the veteran guard, who is a staple of the Steelers’ offensive line.