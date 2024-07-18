NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Take ‘Big Swing’ At Receiver, Mentions Brandon Aiyuk Or Davante Adams

For NFL insider Jason La Canfora, it’s not a question of if the Pittsburgh Steelers add another wide receiver. It’s simply a matter of when and who. Reiterating comments he made earlier this offseason, La Canfora is confident the Steelers will add another name to their receiver room prior to Week 1.

“The Steelers are going to get another receiver,” La Canfora said on Fox Sports’ The Jason Smith Show Thursday. “Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road. Whether it’s something else. I know they’ve budgeted in a way that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there.”

Aiyuk has requested a trade out of San Francisco though where he plays this season is still a mystery. The 49ers hold leverage; Aiyuk is under contract, and he’ll be subject to heavy fines if he skips out on training camp. The two sides are still apart in contract negations thanks to a white-hot receiver market that’s seen multiple deals get done this offseason with more likely on the way.

There have been some rumors about Adams in Las Vegas. He was unhappy last season prior to Josh McDaniels being fired but seems to be more content under new head coach Antonio Pierce. While there’s been commentary around Adams reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York, Adams spoke highly of the Raiders in a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me,” he said via NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.

La Canfora’s comments on Aiyuk and Adams were more idle speculation than a strong belief either were destined to end up in Pittsburgh. Of the two, Aiyuk is more likely but a resolution over his future won’t happen for at least another month.

The “budget” comments likely reference the Steelers restructuring Alex Highsmith’s contract shortly before the 2024 NFL Draft, then thought as a signal a trade was imminent. It never materialized but Pittsburgh has the financial flexibility to land a big-name receiver, even if that means clearing additional cap space by restructuring FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s deal. Reacting to Aiyuk’s trade request, Dave Bryan outlined how the Steelers can make the math work “with ease.” The biggest hurdle would be agreeing to a historic deal with Aiyuk, one that would likely make him the highest-paid player on the team.

Unless and until La Canfora’s prediction comes true, the Steelers will evaluate their own group. That’s a smattering of veteran players signed this offseason, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins, returning players like Calvin Austin III, and a rookie in Roman Wilson.