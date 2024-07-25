Najee Harris, Cameron Heyward Practice On First Day Of Steelers Training Camp Amid Hold-In Speculation

There are a couple of members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who seemed like they could be candidates to hold-in at training camp. Cameron Heyward has made it clear he wants a contract extension to finish out his career with the Steelers, but there has been no evidence of that being close to happening for him. He initially held out of the early spring practices but eventually returned at the beginning of June to finish things out with the team.

Najee Harris’s fifth-year option was declined in early May, making this the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. This is obviously a big year for determining what kind of long-term deal he receives in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. An injury would be devastating for his earning potential, so he has naturally been talked about as a possible hold-in at training camp.

Harris told the media yesterday that he was “disappointed for a minute” after the fifth-year option decision, but kept a good attitude of pushing forward and controlling what he can control.

According to multiple reports out of Saint Vincent College, both players participated in practice today. The pads aren’t on yet, so we will see how this develops once camp gets more physical, but this is a good early sign that the Steelers will not have any hold-ins at camp this year.

Here is a clip from 93.7 The Fan on X showing Heyward going through individual drills at the start of practice.

The captain in individual drills #Steelers Cam Heyward pic.twitter.com/q4TYwkHX6E — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 25, 2024

Heyward is a leader of the defense, so his presence is important beyond his own individual preparations for the season. Even when he was holding out in the early spring, Keeanu Benton said he was leading from afar.

Pat Freiermuth is also entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been discussed as an extension candidate this offseason. That has not happened yet, but there is still a good chance it does at some point before Week 1.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on X reported that all three were participating in the first team session of camp. For now, nobody is holding in.

During the first full-team segment, Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris and Cam Heyward look to be full go. So it does NOT appear there are any hold ins from that group. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 25, 2024

We will keep you updated with all the latest at training camp. These situations could obviously develop once the pads come on and the risk of injury increases.