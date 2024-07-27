Mike Tomlin Thanks Fans In Speech During Training Camp Saturday

With it being Back Together Weekend across the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers having announced their 2024 Hall of Honor class today, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the crowd at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., ahead of practice.

“Before we get started today, I just wanted to take a moment to first welcome you back to football in 2024. Next, I just wanted to thank you for making this the very best training camp site in the NFL,” Tomlin said via Alex Kozora on Twitter. “We got a lot of new players and coaches, and I’ve been telling them how great this environment is and your presence today confirms it.”

Tomlin also congratulated OLB Jason Gildon on his induction into the Hall of Honor. Gildon was in attendance for practice.

“We hope that you guys have a great time today. We thank you for bringing energy to our work, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge we got a new class of Hall of Honor Honorees this year for 2024, some Pittsburgh Steelers legends, and we got one in the building today. I want you to join me in welcoming Jason Gildon and congratulating him on his induction into the Hall of Honor.”

Gildon is one of the best outside linebackers in team history, a position that has been chock full of talent in Pittsburgh’s history. Gildon finished his Steelers career with 78 career sacks and made three Pro Bowls. He also was an All-Pro.

With this being Pittsburgh’s first weekend training camp practice of the year, it’s one of their most attended, so Tomlin made sure to thank the hordes of fans for coming out to support the team in Latrobe. The Steelers remain one of the few NFL teams who travel for training camp instead of just practicing at their normal practice facility, but that doesn’t stop the Black and Gold faithful from coming out and supporting the Steelers.

There’s an extra level of intrigue this season, given Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joining the team. Wilson has yet to practice after tweaking his calf during the team’s conditioning test. The Steelers also signed Patrick Queen this offseason, and there’s a lot of excitement about this year’s crop of Steelers.

With today being the Hall of Honor announcement, team legends like Gildon are also around the team and attending practice. The Steelers organization actively welcomes back its former players, so there is usually a solid number of former players who come through Latrobe.

Pittsburgh has one of the broadest fan bases across the league, and Tomlin always makes sure to thank them for their support during training camp each season. Today was one of the most well-attended practices, so it was a good day to do so.