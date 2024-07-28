Kyle Allen Latest Steelers QB To Praise Tom Arth’s Attention To Detail

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their QB room this year. Not a single player remains from last year’s room, and there is a new quarterback coach leading the room in Tom Arth. The hope is that the revamped room provides better quarterback play than last year and for a cherry on top that QB Justin Fields develops.

Today, QB Kyle Allen spoke with the media in a video posted to Steelers Live’s Twitter account about how Arth.

“Tom’s super detailed,” said Allen. “He brings great energy every day. He’s very open to new ideas in the quarterback room. He likes cohesiveness, everyone talking in there. He’s humble, he doesn’t have an ego. He’s been great and he works us hard out there.”

Patrick Queen, Kyle Allen, and Tyler Matakevich spoke to the media prior to Sunday’s practice. @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/K8XJIMynwR — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 28, 2024

Allen isn’t the first quarterback to praise Arth’s approach. Earlier this summer Fields showered Arth with praise as well.

While is no indication that last year’s quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan did a poor job, it is also clear that QB Kenny Pickett did not develop as expected. It would be harsh to put that blame all on Sullivan, who notably was retained as a senior offensive assistant. At the same time it does make sense to bring in a different quarterbacks coach.

Arth has the experience, having come over from the Los Angeles Chargers where he helped coach superstar QB Justin Herbert as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator. He was the head coach of the Akron Zips from 2019-2021 prior to his job with the Chargers.

Although this is a brand-new quarterback room it is also a room with a lot of experience. QB Russell Wilson has 12 years playing experience, Fields has four years, and Allen has six years. Combined the top three Steelers quarterbacks have a combined 22 years of NFL experience. Throw in the three years Arth played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and that jumps to a quarterback room with 25 years of NFL experience.

This does not mean the quarterback room will necessarily be successful. We will have to wait and see, but it is encouraging seeing an experienced group coming to learn and work together. Reports out of training camp so far are that Fields has improved from OTAs and mini-camp, which is a good sign and echos what Allen has said about Arth and the quarterback room.

There is still a long way to go, and we have yet to Wilson actually practice, but so far it sounds like the Steelers have a stronger quarterbacks room than last season. The hope is that this is actually the case and that both Wilson and Fields improve their play and help the Steelers finally win a playoff game.