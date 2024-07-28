Kaboly: Russell Wilson Got After-Hours Work In With Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren On Friday Night

The start of training camp hasn’t gone as planned for QB Russell Wilson. He remains in pole position over QB Justin Fields, but Wilson has now missed the first three practices of training camp due to a calf issue suffered during the Wednesday conditioning test while pushing a weighted sled. He told the media that he would be practicing if it were up to him, and he certainly would have played if there was a game. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to hold him out to prevent a small issue from becoming a large issue.

Wilson expressed after practice on Friday that it is difficult missing practice.

“I love practice, I hate missing practice,” Wilson said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

That apparently wasn’t just lip service to the cameras because he got in some extra practice time later that evening with some of his teammates according to Jaylen Warren via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

“Russ hasn’t been out there, so we decided to get some work in,” Warren said. “It was just spending time with my teammates and getting some extra plays in…It was cool. The more work you can get in, the better.”

Kaboly noted that the Steelers were done with all of their team responsibilities by 6:00 p.m. (thanks to the new practice schedule). That is when they decided to hold an impromptu session with Wilson, Warren, and Najee Harris.

Wilson has been slowly increasing his participation during the walk-through portions at the beginning of practice. The first day, he was sporting athletic shorts. The second day, he returned with football pants. On day three, he even had the cleats back on. He even did some handoffs in the early portion of practice on Saturday for the first time at camp, per Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora on-site at camp.

He is handing the ball off a few times but no helmet like the other QBs and mostly hanging back. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2024

There is just one more practice as part of the ramp-up period before the pads come on. My guess is Wilson sits out one last practice on Sunday and then gets eased back into things on Tuesday once the pads come on. He is clearly not super concerned about aggravating his calf further, or he wouldn’t be holding impromptu evening practice sessions.

He had perfect attendance and participation throughout the spring, so these days have been a good opportunity to see Justin Fields with the first-team offense. Russell Wilson has remained engaged at practice with a ball cap on, but it will be good to finally get some reports on his performance once he returns in the coming days.