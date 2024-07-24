‘It’s A Swan Song:’ Beat Writer Believes Najee Harris Knows 2024 Is Final Year With Steelers 

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option so they could look at the offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. One beat writer thinks the Steelers’ offense next year will be one without Harris in it. Reacting to Harris’ comments to reporters Wednesday, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks the writing is on the wall.

“He seems like he’s in the right mindset of, ‘Hey, let me go out there and do what I need to do. Then next year maybe I can potentially get paid [by] somebody else,'” Kaboly said to 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey. “To me, it sounds like it’s a swan song. I mean, that’s just my read on the whole take. That he knows he’s not gonna be around next year so let’s put up the best numbers we can and go get paid somewhere else.”

Harris said the uncertain offense was the reason the Steelers told him they were declining his option, a decision made in early May. That tracks with reports at the time indicating the same explanation. But talking with reporters, Harris seemed to understand that rationale was dubious. Harris believes running backs are only devalued when it comes time to be paid and per the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, understands he has little leverage.

As Kaboly alluded to, the best – and really, only – thing Harris can do is have the best 2024 season possible. In that regard, there are factors working in his favor. Smith is as run-oriented a coordinator as there is in football while Pittsburgh has spent serious draft capital the past two seasons boosting its offensive line. The Steelers have spent their past two first-round picks on offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu while they used a second-round pick on center Zach Frazier this year. Pittsburgh’s o-line is as strong as it’s been in years.

A strong season by Harris will maximize his market value. While Pittsburgh could use the franchise tag after the season, its high price would make it difficult to use. Not to mention the poor optics of paying significantly more on the tag than what the team would’ve owed him had it exercised his option.

For a back like Harris, next offseason is his best and realistically only chance to earn a big-money deal. Turning 27 by the new league year with a heavy workload in his past, a three-year deal could be the only multi-year contract of his career. It makes 2024 a critical year to earn him as big a paycheck as possible, even if Pittsburgh won’t be the one handing over the money.