SI Surprises In Latest Mock Draft With Steelers Taking G Tyler Booker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some serious needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers and be their starting quarterback? Will the team prioritize defensive line early? Or will the Steelers go in a completely unexpected direction, like drafting Alabama G Tyler Booker?

That’s what happen in Gilberto Manzano’s latest mock draft. The SI writer acknowledges rumors that the Steelers are interested in Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, but he sees addressing the offensive line as the prudent option. Especially with the likelihood that Rodgers will be the Steelers’ starter in 2025.

“Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could be the pick here, but the Steelers probably aren’t over the disastrous 2022 first-round pick of Kenny Pickett,” Manzano writes. “With the eventual signing of Aaron Rodgers, look for Pittsburgh to address QB later in the draft and not reach with this pick. Booker fills a need and will make this young offensive line stronger. If Rodgers is indeed the Steelers’ starter in 2025, they’re going to need tackles Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones to grow up quickly on the field. Booker can help with that as a polished blocker in the running game.”

Would the Steelers invest another first-round pick in their offensive line? They spent three picks on there in 2024, including drafting OT Troy Fautanu with their first-round pick. While Fautanu barely played last season due to a knee injury, the other two o-line picks did. C Zach Frazier, picked in the second round, started all 17 games. Fourth-round pick G Mason McCormick started 14 games after RG James Daniels went down early in the season.

General manager Omar Khan spoke glowingly of McCormick, about how he performed as a rookie and his future. That doesn’t preclude the Steelers from adding more depth along their offensive line. Last year proved the Steelers need depth after suffering two season-ending injuries on the line. So, it would make sense that the Steelers would address the offensive line during the draft.

And Steelers Depot’s Nate Kosko thinks highly of Booker after diving into his film. Booker’s power and play strength pop on film, which would make him a quality addition to any offensive line. Especially with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s focus on the run game (and head coach Mike Tomlin, too), adding a strong, physical run blocker makes sense.

But should the Steelers spend their first-round pick on Tyler Booker rather than getting younger and more talented along their defensive line? Or taking a swing at quarterback? Those are the questions that Omar Khan and the Steelers need to ask themselves later this month.