Ike Taylor Reflects On Demaryius Thomas OT Touchdown: ‘I Was Heart Broken’

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have numerous happy memories of their favorite team. Winning six Super Bowls, having several legendary defenses, two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and a slew of other unbelievable players are just a few of the reasons why it’s great to be a Steelers’ fan. However, with the good must also come the bad. For as much success as they’ve seen, the Steelers have been on the wrong side of just as many heartbreaking moments. One of the worst has to be the 2011 playoff loss in overtime against Tim Tebow’s Denver Broncos. Ike Taylor was on the wrong end of that play and in a recent tweet, shared his feelings during and after.

Taylor played corner for the Steelers from 2003 to 2014, integral piece of the Steelers’ defenses that won two Super Bowls. That 2011 playoff game was that unit’s last real chance at another and it ended in a crushing loss, Tebow throwing a slant pass to the late WR Demaryius Thomas on the first play in overtime.

“I was heart broken for a second as well,” Taylor wrote. “Then I look at them 2 SB rings and went cold hearted. I said to myself, ‘Damn, how you walked on in college, play CB for 1 year, win 2 SBs, and play 12 years.’ Oh he good good.”

I was heart broken 💔 for a second as well…then I look at them 2 SB rings and went cold hearted 💜… I said to myself damn how you walked on in college play CB for 1 year win 2 SBs and play 12 years… oh he good good… https://t.co/yNKwkX523k — IKE TAYLOR (@Ike_SwagginU) July 22, 2024

If you can stomach it, here’s a look at the play.

When Demaryius Thomas' hit an 80-yard walk-off touchdown in OT to beat the Steelers in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dtKcVPT87N — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) July 22, 2024

It seems that, initially, Taylor was beating himself up over the play but has since learned to focus on his successes instead. It’s true that the Broncos had no business beating the Steelers that year, especially when you consider that they went 8-8 and their quarterback couldn’t even throw for 2,000 yards, but that’s what makes football so amazing. Anyone can win at any time. The blame shouldn’t fall completely on any player’s shoulders.

Really, the Steelers should’ve never been in that position in the first place, and it’s good to know Taylor doesn’t shoulder all of the blame. Thomas ended that game with over 200 receiving yards, and Tebow had 316 yards passing. According to StatMuse, that’s the most passing yards Tebow ever threw in an NFL game. If the Steelers’ defense allowed that to happen, does anyone think they were going to fare any better against Tom Brady the following week?

Taylor was still the best corner the Steelers had during the 2000s, and he routinely held his own against some of the league’s best receivers. Thomas was a young and ascending star while Taylor was nearing the end of his career. It isn’t shocking that Thomas managed to outrun him. The Steelers went into that game hurt, sustained more injuries as the game went on, and just couldn’t hang with the younger Broncos’ offense.

The loss still stings, but like Taylor, it’s important to appreciate the two Super Bowls the Steelers won during his career. Winning in the NFL is never easy, the Steelers’ recent playoff woes proof of that, and great teams don’t always capture a championship. Thomas tragically died in 2021 due to a seizure disorder so even if this play infuriates Steelers’ fans, it now stands as a memorial to a great player whose life ended too soon.